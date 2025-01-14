Kylie Kelce Reveals The Pickup Line She Used On Jason Kelce About His 'Package'

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie has made a name for herself since her husband retired from the NFL and entered the media. She launched her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, which quickly proved to be a success.

Kylie's podcast even knocked Joe Rogan off the top of the podcasting charts momentarily. The Joe Rogan Experience has since regained its spot at the top of both Spotify and Apple podcast charts.

Taking the spot away from Rogan could cause some questioning about who is the most talented woman in a relationship with a Kelce Brother. I don't see Taylor Swift unseating Rogan at the top of any podcast charts, I'm just saying.

Making those kinds of waves in the podcasting world also makes you a hot guest to book on other podcasts. Over the weekend, Kylie made an appearance on the podcast Sunday Sports Club with Allison Kuch, where she revealed how she met her husband.

Who doesn’t enjoy a classic love story? A coming together thanks to swiping on a dating app and a pickup line about his "package" that finally won him over.

Kylie Kelce knows how to sweep a guy off his feet and make him feel special

Kylie explains that she and her friends would sit around in their college apartment and mess with people on Tinder. They weren’t looking for love, they were playing a game.

That is until love came knocking. She noticed the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman and his pictures caught her eye. She said, "I was like, he's cute, and he looks like he could, like, pick me up."

They swiped right on each other, matched, and, according to Kylie, she sent him a pickup line. She wrote, "I need LifeAlert. I’ve fallen for you, and I can’t get up."

That first pickup line was an incompletion. Kelce wasn’t into it and told her to try harder. So she did. She responded with, "If I told you I work for UPS. Would you let me handle your package?"

That was the winner. That opened the door. A line about his package is what swept Jason Kelce off of his feet. Clearly, she's a keeper with a pickup line like that.

After dating for two years, the two tied the knot in April 2018. They have three daughters, with a fourth on the way. Tinder and the proper pickup line can lead to happily ever after.