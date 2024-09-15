Kylie Kelce Asks Jason Kelce Not To Say The Word ‘Tits’ On 'Monday Night Countdown' Again

Jason Kelce received rave reviews for his debut on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown last week. His wife, Kylie Kelce, enjoyed it, too — but she did offer one tiny piece of advice.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Kylie reflected on life after Jason's retirement from the NFL. And she reminded him to try to watch his language now that he's a TV analyst.

"Training camp looked a little different this year. Watching you at the Linc on Monday is going to be a little different too. Just know that the girls and I are loving cheering you on in this new chapter!" Kylie wrote.

"… Maybe try not to say tits this week?"

Kylie is referring to a viral moment last Monday when Jason was discussing his wardrobe with the Monday Night Countdown panel.

"Collectively, we are thrilled to welcome in a six-time first-team All-NFL selection," Scott Van Pelt said as he introduced Kelce. "Super Bowl champion, future gold jacket wearer, he’s got a podcast that apparently is doing fairly well and all that said, Jason Kelce is wearing a shirt he got at the mall because he left his travel bag in the truck."

The shirt was at least one size too small.

"It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but my tits are still struggling," Kelce joked, giving his shirt a little tug.

A few days later, Jason's younger brother Travis brought up the gaffe on the New Heights podcast. He said that he and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift (Maybe you've heard of her?) were "dying laughing" at Jason's predicament.

"Me and Taylor were watching it, absolutely dying laughing at that," Travis said. "It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they are going to experience the next 18 weeks."

The good news for Jason is that the next Monday night game is in Philadelphia, near the Kelces' home. There are plenty of shirts that fit him there.