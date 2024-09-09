Jason Kelce's First Line On TV: 'My Tits Are Still Struggling' With New Shirt

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t the only future NFL Hall of Famer who made his broadcasting debut in Week 1.

Jason Kelce, who spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, made his first appearance as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football Countdown crew alongside Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, and Marc Spears. Everyone was naturally looking forward to his debut, in large part because he has an engaging personality, and he’s funny.

But before he uttered a single word, he was already making a hilarious impression with his audience.

Everybody on set was wearing a business professional suit and tie, except for Kelce. To be fair, he wasn’t wearing anything as flamboyant as his Super Bowl LII parade outfit, but he was wearing a shirt that was too small for him.

Why, you might ask? Evidently, he forgot to bring his travel bag with his suit to the stadium.

Not the best look for a guy in his first appearance on national TV, but if anybody can own it and roll with it, it's Jason Kelce. And of course, he did.

"It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little weight, but my tits are still struggling," Kelce said.

That is a golden first line in his television career. Welcome to the broadcasting world Jason, you’ll fit right in.

He’s not just a guy who’s there for the jokes either. When it came time for him to provide his analysis of the San Francisco 49ers game against the New York Jets, he did not disappoint.

All in all, I’d say that was a successful first appearance for Kelce - small shirt and all. Can’t wait to see more of him as the season progresses.