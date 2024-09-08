Tom Brady Reveals The Thing That Excites Him The Most About His New NFL Broadcasting Job With Fox

Guys, Tom Brady was back in action in the NFL today! But don’t worry everyone, he wasn’t on the field.

Instead, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was working in the booth for Fox Sports as a color commentator for NFL games. His first day on the job involved analyzing the Dallas Cowboys against the Cleveland Browns alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

And in all honesty, Brady put on a solid show in his debut. Of course, you wouldn’t expect anything less from the G.O.A.T.

After the game, Brady said that he enjoyed himself, but that it did feel quite different from what he used to do on Sundays.

"I was using my arm and my body for so many years. Now, I get to a stadium and I get to use my voice. I might get out there tomorrow morning to throw some passes just to remember what it feels like," Brady said.

However, he also added he is looking forward to not having to deal with one specific aspect of his job as a quarterback for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He referenced a comment made by one of his new co-workers - and a man who was a nemesis in his playing days.

"As Michael Strahan told me in the pregame, ‘You’re gonna wake up on Monday morning, and you’re not gonna be sore.’ That I’m very happy about," Brady said.

Yeah no kidding! Brady got sacked 565 times in his career, so I’m sure he appreciates going home without feeling like he got hit by car.

He’ll get to experience that unique feeling again next week, when he will travel to State Farm Stadium to watch the Arizona Cardinals host the St. Louis Rams.