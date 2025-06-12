Eagles Fan Gets 'Sexy' Jason Kelce Tattoo, Which Looks Worse Than It Sounds

Jason Kelce’s a busy man whose fans are losing their minds, and their skin.

One overzealous Philadelphia Eagles fan sank to wild lows after getting a tattoo of Jason Kelce, the retired player, posing naked.

This easily trumps those fans who etch early Super Bowl predictions onto their skin.

Striking a Sabrina Carpenter-esque pose, the fan's Kelce tattoo depicted the former Philly center in a pin-up style for a truly jaw-dropping design.

The artwork was shared by Joe the Wizard, a tattoo artist from The Pale Horse Tattoo Studio in Kensington/Norris Square, Philadelphia.

Jason couldn't dodge the viral ink and reacted in good humor.

"I’m not sure if I should be offended or flattered," Kelce tweeted on X. The 37-year-old added another light-hearted reaction to the weird piece, which also featured an Eagle. "I think it’s more flattered, it’s a generous bird, good sized head."

His wife, Kylie Kelce, acknowledged the sexy Kelce tattoo, which also evoked images of Seinfeld's George Costanza posing in his underwear.

"Excuse me???" Kylie asked, adding a ‘shocked face’ emoji.

"This. Is. Art.," posted the "New Heights" social media account.

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024.

The perennial Pro Bowler-turned-media personality joined ESPN as an analyst for "Monday Night Countdown" while continuing to co-host "New Heights."

Jason is also co-owner of Garage Beer, a beer company that had its own reaction to the tattoo; turning ink into brew.

Kelce is a busy man whose fans are losing their minds — and their skin.

Those Philly bros don't mess around with their ink.

