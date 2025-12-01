Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down On Being The Dumbest Politician In U.S. History

Here we go again with this moron.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) continues to be trotted out on the LIB cable news outlets as the mouthpiece of the DNC, and it's turning out to be a dream come true for the RNC and MAGA.

During a Sunday appearance on MSNOW (MSNBC's new channel name), Crockett was asked, again, about how she claimed a Trump White House official took money from "a" Jeffrey Epstein, which was an insinuation that Trump officials did dirty work with the pedophile.

The only problem is that Lee Zeldin, the White House official, took money from another Jeffrey Epstein. This Epstein guy IS NOT a pedophile.

Like CNN two weeks ago, MSNOW gave Jasmine the chance to issue an apology to the non-pedo Epstein. "I want to give you the opportunity to amend that," MSNOW's Jacqueline Alemany said to Crockett.

"I have no amendments," Crockett fired back. Not only did Crockett refuse to make an amendment to her Epstein mess, she then reiterated her wild defense, the same one she used on CNN.

"When I was on the floor — for those that don’t know how it works — basically they decided to bring this privilege motion up, and they decided that they wanted to kick [Rep.] Stacey [Plaskett] off of her committees … because she had received a donation from Jeffrey Epstein," Crockett rambled.

"I had maybe 20 minutes. We researched the FEC, and because I like to speak with specificity, that’s kind of what comes with being an attorney. I made clear that there was ‘a’ Jeffrey Epstein they knew on the other side that I did not have time to actually pull up, and actually research — especially since that particular one that Lee Zeldin got up in an uproar about was specifically out of the New York area. We know that he was out of that area. So, and this obviously was not done post-Jeffrey Epstein’s life. So I made sure that I said ‘a’ Jeffrey Epstein."

And Jas is standing by this stupidity, which officially makes her the dumbest politician in U.S. history. Oh, by the way, this dummy is now considering running for Senate in Texas. "I am closer to yes than I am no," she told MSNOW.

Kalshi has this idiot as the odds-on-favorite to win the Democratic primary for the spot in the general election. Let that sink in.

This is also a great time to remind you guys that influential radio host Charlamagne tha God recently said that Crockett is the top messenger right now for Democrats.

"Jasmine Crockett is actually what the Democrats should be leaning into. Because she is a phenomenal messenger. And some people just got it. Some people just have a different anointing on them," Charlamagne said on the "Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford" podcast.

That same week, Crockett said that terrorists stopped flying planes into U.S. skyscrapers because Democrats were supplying medicine to terrorists under a "soft power" strategy that kept the U.S. safe at home.

Jasmine's theory is that as long as we buy medicine for terrorists, they'll be nice to the U.S.

That's the woman who is about to run for Senate in Texas.