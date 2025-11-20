Jasmine Crockett Is Easily The Dumbest Politician In History, Proves It On CNN

The Dumbest Politician in America proved just how dumb she is in this latest move

Just when it seemed impossible that Jasmine Crockett couldn't prove to us that she's the ultimate moron, her team threw her on CNN last night and then this happened.

Because it's the soup du jour, the Texas representative to Congress dipped her toes into the Jeffrey Epstein files controversy and decided to call out White House cabinet secretary Lee Zeldin as having accepted money from the now-dead scumbag financier.

Jas made the big announcement on the Congressional floor. Big production. TV cameras on her for the big moment. Big brain in her element playing politics.

And then CNN confronted her — again, by the way — by revealing that the Epstein that gave money to Zeldin was some other Jew named Epstein. Bonus points: The donation came in 2020.

Epstein the pedophile was dead in 2019. Ah, but Jas, being the absolute moron that she is, decided to open her mouth to explain. "I never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein," Crockett told CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

"Just so people understand, when you make a donation, your picture is not there and because they decided to spring this on us in real time, I wanted the Republicans what potentially could happen because I knew they didn't even try to go through the FEC, so my team, what they did, is Googled and that's why I specifically said a Jeffrey Epstein unlike Republicans, I at least don't go out and tell lies."

This idiot goes on to say that Zeldin admitted to receiving donations from a Jeffrey Epstein, "so at least I wasn't trying to mislead people."

Oh, don't worry, we definitely didn't think you'd try to mislead people. Not you, of all people. After all, you're only supposed to be the voice of the Democratic Party.

"Jasmine Crockett is actually what the Democrats should be leaning into. Because she is a phenomenal messenger. And some people just got it. Some people just have a different anointing on them," radio host Charlamagne said last week on the "Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford" podcast.

YES, keep putting Jasmine on TV. Keep having her speak for the Democrats. She's absolute gold. Without Jasmine, we wouldn't get takes like the one she gave last week on why terrorists stopped flying planes into U.S. skyscrapers. Her logic is that it was because we were paying for their medicine and that made the terrorists happy.

