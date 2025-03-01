Nasty Democrat Sends Gross Anti-Trump Tweet After Zelenksky Blowup

The most insufferable person in politics unleashed a wild take on President Donald Trump's meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump and the Ukrainian leader met at the White House Friday, and the situation in the Oval Office turned into pure chaos.

It was supposed to be a meeting about signing a mineral rights deal and support for the war against Russia. Instead, it turned into a yelling match that ended with Zelensky being thrown out of the White House.

Jasmine Crockett fires off stupid anti-Trump tweet after Zelensky meeting.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett - a person who loves making insanely racist claims about white people - is the last person anyone wanted to hear from, but that didn't stop her from weighing in.

Unsurprisingly, she used the meeting as an opportunity to attack Trump.

"It’s been a long day… but in short, bullies ain’t sh*t! I don’t care what title you hold! This isn’t some long gone reality tv show or failed casino….this is war! How dare a draft dodging dumb dupe humiliate an ally and berate an actual brave man who has actually been on a battlefield for his people?! Let me say this to the WORLD, I am sorry that the bright light America used to be is dimming," Crockett tweeted shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

You can see her insanely stupid tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's worth noting that Crockett is lying in her tweet. She's implying Zelensky has "been on a battlefield" and fighting.

If she has proof that Zelensky has engaged in combat, I'd love to see it. There's nothing to confirm that claim.

Visiting a military location for a photo-op doesn't mean you've engaged in combat or been on a battlefield.

Furthermore, it's wild to see a sitting member of Congress cheer against the country. Of course, that's not a surprise.

Crockett infamously declared she was cheering for Canada and Mexico over the United States. Cheering against America seems to be very on-brand.

The only upside to Crockett is that she is a content gravy train. Everything she does is so dumb that you just can't ignore it. I can't wait to see what she does next. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.