Nasty Jasmine Crockett Roasted Over Comical Tweet Directed At Trump

Jasmine Crockett is getting rocked on social media after taking a shot at President Donald Trump.

Crockett - a Democrat from Texas - is becoming one of the most recognizable names in politics for one simple reason:

She's made her entire personality saying stupid things and attacking Trump.

As I've said before, her elevation is great news for Republicans, and bad news for Democrats. She's a free ad machine.

Jasmine Crockett attacks Trump on X.

Well, Crockett is getting torched on X after firing off a truly stupid tweet about President Trump.

"For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot. Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking…," Crockett tweeted Sunday in response to Trump mocking the idea "she's the future of the" Democrats.

It didn't take the internet long at all to respond, and Crockett is getting cooked.

The funniest part about her tweet is the fact Crockett claims to be someone who tells the truth. Too bad there's video of her going on CNN and sharing racist lies about white people committing crimes.

It appears she has little to no self-awareness.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was caught on video appearing to attack a journalist. Watch the video. What happened? (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Court Accountability)

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is getting roasted on X after sending a stupid tweet about President Donald Trump. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Court Accountability)

It's honestly nothing short of incredible that Democrats haven't found a way to dial Crockett back. Instead, they seem content letting her continue to elevate her profile and become the face of the party. Not smart if they want to win national elections. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.