Nasty Jasmine Crockett Roasted Over Comical Tweet Directed At Trump

Jasmine Crockett is getting rocked on social media after taking a shot at President Donald Trump.

Crockett - a Democrat from Texas - is becoming one of the most recognizable names in politics for one simple reason:

She's made her entire personality saying stupid things and attacking Trump.

As I've said before, her elevation is great news for Republicans, and bad news for Democrats. She's a free ad machine.

Jasmine Crockett attacks Trump on X.

Well, Crockett is getting torched on X after firing off a truly stupid tweet about President Trump.

"For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot. Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking…," Crockett tweeted Sunday in response to Trump mocking the idea "she's the future of the" Democrats.

It didn't take the internet long at all to respond, and Crockett is getting cooked.

The funniest part about her tweet is the fact Crockett claims to be someone who tells the truth. Too bad there's video of her going on CNN and sharing racist lies about white people committing crimes.

It appears she has little to no self-awareness.

It's honestly nothing short of incredible that Democrats haven't found a way to dial Crockett back. Instead, they seem content letting her continue to elevate her profile and become the face of the party. Not smart if they want to win national elections. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.