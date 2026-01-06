Jasmine Crockett Attacks MAGA On 'The View' For Calling Out Her Hoodrat Act

Jazzy is finally back to live TV for the first time since black women on TikTok turned on her

After taking time off over the holidays to recharge her batteries, the content GOAT, Jasmine Crockett is back to making headlines.

The Texas Senate candidate turned up Tuesday on ‘The View’ where the low-IQ nutjobs discussed a variety of topics, including Jazzy's response when MAGA calls her out for her hoodrat act. You know the act. It's where Jazz goes from a product of private schools in St. Louis to a ghetto Section 8 foodstamp-collecting baby mama depending on the crowd she's performing in front of.

Remember, it was back on December 10 when black women on TikTok began calling out her antics. "Why everybody want to be ghetto so bad," black TikToker Dalisia Ballinger wondered. "She is such an insult to all educated black women in America. She perpetuates the stereotype of a ghetto black hood woman. Something she is not," Ballinger continued. "As a matter of fact, she went to one of the best day schools in St. Louis, actually out of the entire country."

On Tuesday, "The View" asked Crockett about those who call out her hoodrat act. Guess how she responded.

"Joy, you know it's racist," Crockett told low-IQ Joy Behar.

Meanwhile, on Ballinger's TikTok, there are a number of black women who wondered why Jazzy would cosplay as a hoodrat when she had been privileged enough to not live that life and had made it in the world.

Crockett's attack on MAGA — and black women on TikTok — wasn't her only great contribution from today's appearance

After her "racist" bit, Crockett then went on to make what sure sounds like an equation between Trump and Maduro. "This ain't about Venezuelans! I get that there are people that don't like the leader. But guess what, there are a lot of people that don't like our leader!" Jazzy declared.

Crockett also determined that arresting Maduro was "illegal." That's coming from the same woman who, back in November, announced on the House floor that a Trump White House official took money from "a" Jeffrey Epstein.

The only problem was that the Jeffrey Epstein wasn't the pedophile.

She's not the sharpest tool in the political shed.