Jasmine Crockett Has A Problem: Black Women Are Calling Her Out

Jasmine Crockett is suddenly under fire from a demographic she once counted on, as black women openly criticize her latest controversies.

The ghetto acting job from Jasmine Crockett is wearing thin with black women.

This week, as she announced herself a candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, Rep. Crockett turned her campaign into a content-creation machine by bringing out a rapper to…rap…during her big Senate announcement. And then there's this campaign launch video where a defiant Crockett says nothing while Trump's voice mentions Crockett multiple times.

Bonus material: Jas was confronted on CNN over a quote about how Latino Trump voters have a slave mentality. She claims she was misquoted.

Meanwhile, over on TikTok, a black woman named Dalisia Ballinger raised eyebrows for saying what was on her mind. "Why everybody want to be ghetto so bad," Ballinger captioned a video where she says that "Jasmine Crockett irks me."

"She is such an insult to all educated black women in America. She perpetuates the stereotype of a ghetto black hood woman. Something she is not," Ballinger continued. "As a matter of fact, she went to one of the best day schools in St. Louis, actually out of the entire country.

"Jasmine Crockett has had more privilege than any other black American that I can think of. She legit grew up in the suburbs. Mansions. It's a literal case of code switching."

Those are some rather serious allegations coming from the black community. Code switching? That's where Crockett can go from ghetto to sounding like she went to the Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School.

"All of that popping of the neck and batting of the eyelashes, all of this rhetoric — I don't know who she's trying to give it to," Ballinger added. "It's a complete disgrace."

"Your parents invested in you and this is the way that you return the favor by acting ghetto?"

How did black people react to Ballinger's message? They think she's onto something

"Clock is sis! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 you not standing alone on this one. They just not ready to hear it," one of Ballinger's black female followers commented.

"SAY IT LOUDER!," said another.

"I will not be voting for us," yet another follower wrote.

Based on the comment section to this video, Crockett has a big problem on her hands. It's not just Ballinger who feels this way. She's definitely not on an island here.

"FINALLY A BLACK WOMAN SAID IT! She makes me do mad!!! and black people just cheer her on!! it's sick, we REALLY need to do better with critical thinking and discernment! my god! she is aiming at low hanging fruit mental base of black people," a woman named Vibey_Auntie replied.

