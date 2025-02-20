James Carville Rips Stephen A. Smith's Political Ambitions: ‘Doesn’t Know His A** From A Hole In The Ground'

James Carville is not on board with a Stephen A. Smith presidential campaign.

Smith has dabbled in politics over the years and has — multiple times — teased the possibility of running for president himself on the Democratic ticket. Just this week, the longtime ESPN anchor did a whole podcast episode titled "Why I Could Be the Next POTUS."

And the main reason he has a shot at the office, according to Smith, is that the Democrats have no better options.

"If you’re the Democrats, that’s why Stephen A. Smith is in the news," he said on The Stephen A. Smith Show, "because y’all don’t have anybody. You don’t have anybody. Who you got? Who you got? Kamala Harris better not run. She better not run."

Carville, though, doesn't believe that Smith is the best alternative.

RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Could Be The Exact Type Of Useful Idiot Democrats Need In 2028

An experienced political consultant, Carville gave Smith his flowers when it comes to sports knowledge, but he doesn't think the TV host has any business running for office. And he isn't mincing words about it.

"When it comes to sports, I find him to be really insightful. When it comes to politics, he don’t know his ass from a hole in the ground," Carville said on his Politicon podcast. "He’s on there running his goddamn mouth about how he may have to run as a Democrat because there’s nothing left of the Democratic Party, and they have no talent. Stephen A., are you sh*tting me?!"

James Carville Eviscerates ‘Fool’ Stephen A. Smith For Talking Politics

Carville mentioned Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Maryland Governor Wes Moore as potential names for the Democratic primary. And if Smith has some ideas, Carville said, he should run them by experienced politicians first.

"Before you start running your f*cking mouth off, about politics, a topic of which you really don’t know anything about, you ought to sit back and think about it and call some people and run it by them," Carville continued. "But don’t let your political stupidity stand in the way of your outspoken, and I think insightful views, when it comes to American sports, which I think you are an expert at.

"The last thing they’re thinking is, if I decide that I want to take the next step in American politics, I’m going to be facing some brutal, brutal opposition. And they both know that. And they know it deep down, and they know it well. So Stephen A., keep up your sh*t on sports. I enjoy it, I like it, but don’t make a fool of yourself anymore talking about politics."

In other words: Stick to sports!

In late January, the Democratic polling firm McLaughlin & Associates found that at least 2 percent of primary voters said they'd vote for Stephen A. Smith in 2028. Other potential candidates voters favored included Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro and Tim Walz.