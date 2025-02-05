Stephen A. Smith Could Be The Exact Type Of Useful Idiot Democrats Need In 2028

Rumors of Stephen A. Smith running for president in 2028 are a joke. Or at least they should be.

Last week, the Democratic polling firm McLaughlin & Associates found that at least 2 percent of primary voters say they'd vote for Smith in 2028. Other potential candidates voters favored included Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro, and Tampon Tim Walz.

Tuesday night on Fox News' "Hannity," Smith said he thinks "somebody like me could actually win" in 2028.

Smith then shared an X post claiming he was "gaining attention as a possible Democratic candidate for the 2028 presidential election," adding the comment "Not Centel" (as in the parody account NBA Centel).

Stephen A. couldn't actually be the Democrat nominee, could he?

It's unlikely, but Washington politics has increasingly become a clown show, paving the way for someone like Smith to actually have a chance.

To be clear, Washington needs more outsiders. Donald Trump was an outsider. Establishment Washington is broken. Nearly everyone in it is compromised and now acts at the direct behest of their donors and special interest groups (and probably blackmailers).

But Stephen A. is not Donald Trump. He wasn't a successful businessman who understood the government and upheld a populist ideology. Smith is a sports commentator best known for his patented responses to statements about the NBA.

Smith is an intellectual lightweight. He seems to not understand the political concepts he discusses on-air. Case in point: he recently told Will Cain that equity is his favorite term of "diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI), then essentially confirmed he had no idea what equity entailed.

People who know Smith inside ESPN best describe him as "independent politically" but afraid to offend the black community. He probably leans conservative but knows that his conservative values run afoul of the majority black demographic that watches his daily ESPN television show "First Take."

Hence, the frequent contradictions.

Last summer, Smith acknowledged to Sean Hannity a new study that found black males increasingly relating to Donald Trump, which Smith said he understood. Then Black Twitter came for him, and he quickly caved and apologized.

"I’m fully aware that I have been in the news the last few days, paraded all over social media as well after comments I made on Fox News’ Hannity last week…A lot of folks in black America seem pretty pissed at me right now.

"Quite a few folks were offended as my words were interpreted as associating support for Trump by the black community with all the legal issues he’s facing. For that, I sincerely apologize. I’m stating right here for the record that I was taken out of context. Just because my intent was harmless, doesn’t mean my words were harmless, and I know that."

Smith claims he was taken out of context by accurately citing the results of a poll.

Huh?

His lack of political chops did him in this week during another debate about DEI with Hannity. When pressed, Smith turned the debate personal by calling Pete Hegseth "unqualified" to be United States Secretary of Defense because he was a "weekend host on Fox News."

Hegseth is also a decorated military veteran who cares deeply about strengthening our armed forces. (By the way, Hegseth's weekend show drew five times as many viewers as Smith's show.)

Undeniably, Hegseth is more qualified to run the military than Smith is to run the country. What qualifications does Smith even have? We ask because his background remains a mystery.

As Jason Whitlock exposed, Smith published a memoir in 2023 in which he made up a fake background about himself.

"The book is filled with tall tales intended to package Smith as a heroic figure who overcame the mean streets of New York to rise as a voice who speaks truth to power," Whitlock uncovered.

"Early in his journalistic career, Smith spoke fondly of his father in interviews. In his book, however, he shreds his father and champions his mother as the guiding light of his life. It’s a hat-tip to the matriarchy. Smith’s parents never divorced, but Smith paints the picture that he was basically raised by a single black mother."

Smith has yet to address any of Whitlock's findings. They are quite damning.

Now, the prediction here is that Smith will continue to amplify the 2028 rumors to leverage a new contract with Disney. ESPN is currently negotiating a five-year, $100 million deal to stay at ESPN. Sources tell OutKick the deal is "close, but not signed."

Still, Stephen A. could be the exact type of useful idiot that Establishment Washington and its donors could use to take back control.

Smith has proven during his recent foray into politics that he is willing to put his face behind whatever talking points his audience at the time prefers. Thus, the inconsistencies in his commentary on ESPN (a liberal audience), his YouTube show (a younger, conservative male audience), and "Real Time with Bill Maher" (a moderate audience).

In many ways, Smith is the antithesis of Trump. Lobbyists and allies can't control Trump. Conversely, Stephen A. wants to be controlled in exchange for fame.

Granted, if Smith made it through the Democrat primary, he would have to face someone like JD Vance on the debate stage. Vance isn't Max Kellerman.