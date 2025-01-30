2% Of Democratic Primary Voters Say They’d Vote For Stephen A. Smith In 2028

The Democratic polling firm McLaughlin & Associates released updated polling numbers on which potential candidates primary voters would prefer in 2028. Former vice president Kamala Harris led all candidates, garnering 33% of the votes.

The GOP can only hope.

Harris is followed by familiar names like Buttigieg, Newsom, Ocasio-Cortez, Shapiro, Tampon Tim, and Stephen A. Smith.

Come again? Stephen A. Smith?

That's right. According to the poll, at least 2% of Democratic primary voters say they'd vote for Smith in 2028.

For background, Smith has been hinting at an interest in running for president for months. Here is what he told the ladies on "The View" last November:

"I have no desire to be a congressional figure or a senator, but if you came to me, and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it."

Oh.

Look, the Democratic primary has become such a farce that voters have little input in who ultimately wins out. In one way or another, the party has installed a candidate in three straight elections – from Hillary Clinton (sorry, Bernie) to Joe Biden (sorry, Bernie, again) to Harris (sorry, Joe).

#Democracy.

So, who knows? Maybe Smith, as someone who is easily manipulated and willing to play the race card, would impress the chieftains of the party. Then again, the race card proved to be a turnoff during the 2024 election.

Nevertheless, it's quite laughable that even 2% of voters take Smith seriously as a potential candidate. It's not his lack of political experience that is the concern, but rather his lack of principled beliefs.

He doesn't have any.

People credit Stephen A. for appearing on Bill Maher's show last week and criticizing Kamala Harris. I don't.

Here's why: it's all an act. What Smith tells Maher and other moderate or conservative hosts tends to directly contradict what he spews on his podcast and Disney-owned programs like "The View."

Last summer, Smith acknowledged to Sean Hannity a new study that found black males increasingly relating to Donald Trump, which Smith said he understood. Then Black Twitter came from him, and he quickly caved and apologized.

Take a look:

"I’m fully aware that I have been in the news the last few days, paraded all over social media as well after comments I made on Fox News’ Hannity last week…A lot of folks in black America seem pretty pissed at me right now.

"Quite a few folks were offended as my words were interpreted as associating support for Trump by the black community with all the legal issues he’s facing. For that, I sincerely apologize. I’m stating right here for the record that I was taken out of context.

"Anywhere I appear, no matter my subjectivity relating to what I feel, is still going to be based on facts being presented into the stratosphere. That is who I’ve always been. It is who I’ll always continue to be. But it’s never exercised with malice on my heart and certainly never to assault or harm the black community, my community…Just because my intent was harmless, doesn’t mean my words were harmless, and I know that."

Gutless.

As I explained last week, I don’t believe that Stephen A. suddenly had a political awakening in which he came to regret his support for Kamala Harris. His newfound "I am done with Democrats" is a leverage play. His contract is up, and he admittedly wants to build an independent media company.

He knows the woke grift doesn’t pay outside the corporate world.

Put simply, Stephen A. says whatever the person/group signs his check wants him to say. Washington lobbyists would certainly appreciate his willingness to put his beliefs up for sale.

Then again, seeing Smith debate JD Vance (the betting favorite for 2028) would be quite the scene. Vance is not weak like Max Kellerman or weak intellectually like Shannon Sharpe.

Way too early prediction: Pete Buttigieg enters the first Democratic primary debate with frontrunner status, while Stephen A. milks the 2028 speculation until Disney gives him the salary he demands.