Jaguars Fan Pulled His Pants Down For A Celebration Of Game-Winning Touchdown More Insane Than The Play Itself

A fall, a touchdown, and a fan who dropped his pants. Monday night in Jacksonville had it all.

There have been some completely insane plays in the NFL this season. There was a touchdown scored by the Titans over the weekend that happened after a Cardinals player fumbled an interception.

It's plays like those that cause fans to lose their minds…and their pants. Right up there on the insane plays list so far this season is the Jaguars game-winning touchdown by Trevor Lawrence over the Chiefs on Monday night.

Lawrence fell down on what was supposed to be a pass play, managed to get to his feet before a defender was able to get to him, then ran the ball into the end zone. Rarely when the quarterback falls down on a play does anything good happen.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

This play ended up being the biggest touchdown of the night. The Jaguars quarterback's wife was standing on a table and fans were losing their minds. Their team was about to improve to 4-1 on the season and take home a huge primetime win.

Understandably, the touchdown had fans going completely insane inside EverBank Stadium. Now, thanks to some footage taken immediately after the score that surfaced on Wednesday, we get a firsthand look at some of the craziness that unfolded.

Fans Inside EverBank Stadium Absolutely Lose It After Lawrence’s Wild TD Run

There were fans going bananas, jumping up and down, handing out high-fives. It was an insane play that worked out in their favor, and they scored a touchdown to win the game.

Most are able to keep it together, but there's always that one fan.

In this case, that one fan couldn’t help but drop his pants, get down on the floor, and start dry humping the ground. It's not his finest moment, but what is he supposed to do?

He got caught up in the moment. He couldn’t believe what he had just witnessed, and before he even knew fully what was going on, he was on the ground.

A switch had flipped and he was on autopilot. It could happen to anyone at any time.