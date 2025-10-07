Trevor Lawrence's Wife Showed Up Ready To Lead On Monday Night & Climbed On A Table To Secure The Win

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars improved to 4-1 on Monday night by handing the Kansas City Chiefs their third loss of the season. It took an unbelievable play by the quarterback after he got tripped up and fell to the ground to secure the win.

Looking back on the play now, knowing what effort his wife Marissa Lawrence was putting in from her seat in the stands, there was absolutely no way he wasn’t going to score the game-winning touchdown on that play.

While Trevor was falling to the ground and struggling to get to his feet, Marissa was busy adjusting her top, undoubtedly in preparation to celebrate a win, while standing on a table for a better view of the play.

You can talk about dedication and leadership all you want. But when it comes down to it, are you going to take the necessary steps in order to execute on game day?

The answer when it comes to Marissa Lawrence is yes, and she's going to make sure to share it on her social media too.She was ready to lead, she answered the call and if it meant standing on a table to secure a win, she was going to stand on the table without hesitating.

Who Needs Taylor Swift When You’ve Got Marissa on the Table?

After the game, Mrs. Lawrence joined in with the Jaguars fans and threw some innocent shade Taylor Swift's way. Some are trying to turn that into something it's not.

It's nothing more than connecting with the fans. Marissa showed up, did her part, and gets to celebrate a big win for Jacksonville like everyone else.

The work is not over though, and you don’t have to tell the Lawrences that. This is their fifth season in the NFL, and they've seen a lot during that time.

This is one win in a long season.

A couple of years ago, they got off to an 8-3 start and ended up missing the playoffs. So anything can happen from here on out.

Take this one in and prepare to stand on another table if called upon to do so again.