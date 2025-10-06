Trevor Lawrence Trips, Scores Game-Winning TD Since Jaguars Can’t Win Like Normal Teams

Trevor Lawrence tumbling backward and coming up to his feet to rush for a one-yard TD perfectly summed up the Week 5 MNF game.

It was entertaining chaos in Duval County.

Trevor Lawrence Survives Major Blunders For Narrow Win Over Chiefs

Showcasing their vintage uniforms, beloved by most NFL fans (they look great), the Jags welcomed Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes.

Thrust into the spotlight, Jacksonville delivered the goods, reaching a statement-making 4-1 record to start the year.

Liam Coen may be the real deal, and Jacksonville's defense is not only the Jags' best unit — they're playing at the level of top defenses. And the results showed Sunday night.

Nowhere was the supporting cast's impact seen more than in Lawrence, who played a complete mixed bag of a game.

Lawrence lost a fumble at the goal line on a QB sneak during the first half and made several bad scrambles under pressure as the offense sputtered (badly).

Then, in fitting fashion, he tripped and fell on his back before scoring the game-winning TD.

"Panic, sheer panic," Lawrence said postgame, recounting tripping on his own foot.

How he managed to run it in without a Chiefs player there to pounce was the cherry on top of a game KC thought they had in the bag.

Lawrence finished 18-of-25 for 221 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

"I was just going to throw it out of bounds to stop the clock," he added. "But there was no one around me."

Kansas City, meanwhile, leaned on strong running from Mahomes and Kareem Hunt.

Mahomes’ focus wavered in the third quarter when he tossed a red-zone interception to Jags linebacker Devin Lloyd — who ran it back 99 yards for a pick-six.

In their final drive, Andy Reid called back-to-back timeouts — apparently worthy of a penalty — costing KC five more yards on their failed Hail Mary attempt.

The coach didn’t have his Chiefs buttoned up, as the group tallied 12 penalties while the Jags had just four.

Duval delivered: winning 31-28.

Dual-threat Travis Hunter made a couple of splash plays on Monday, including a pretty sweet 44-yard catch and mixing up two Chiefs defenders for a medium gain on a short pass from Lawrence. Hunter finished with three catches for 64 yards.

At times, he nearly lost the game for the Jags — but his last-minute run sealed the win, knocking the Chiefs down to 2-3 to start the year.

It was also Trevor Lawrence's 26th birthday.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela