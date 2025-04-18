Ivanka Trump Wants To Be Sent To Space On Bezos Flight

Ivanka Trump wants to be sent to space.

The daughter of President Trump has reportedly signed up to be a passenger on one of Jeff Bezos's upcoming Blue Origin space trips. The flights have been all the talk in recent days after Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez were part of the first all-female trip "to space," this past Monday.

Perry in particular, made headlines after a "source close to her" had a public spat with Wendy's social media account, who sent out a number of hilarious tweets mocking her. The "source" told People that Katy deserved an apology, as did all women for Wendy's "blatantly inappropriate" comments.

BEZOS AND MUSK LEAD SPACE FLIGHTS

Fortunately for Ivanka, she has plenty of thick skin after having liberal Democrats try to unsuccessfully tear down her family throughout the last couple of years.

(Although we're not sure how her dad will react going on Bezos's flight considering his buddy Elon Musk also has a commercial space flight program called SpaceX!)

Unlike Katy Perry however, who may or may not have taken her space trip earlier this week for clout (or to help struggling ticket sales), Ivanka has always shown an affection towards NASA and the space program.

"I think I can speak for all of us here to say you inspire us all. You actually have my dream job. I always wanted to be an astronaut, and I always wanted to go to space. You are fulfilling my dream up there," the First Daughter told a crew on board the International Space Station while visiting NASA's Mission Control Center in 2008.

PRESIDENT TRUMP WANTS TO ADVANCE THE SPACE INDUSTRY

Make no mistake about it, the space flight race between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos is gaining momentum, and the more big-name or even regular Americans who are able to go on the trip will only propel awareness of not only their flights but the space engineering industry around them.

In addition to Ivanka Trump, other possible celebrities who might one day make the voyage include Tom Cruise, and even Kim Kardashian - who, The U.S. Sun reported was asked along with her mother Kris Jenner to be on board this week's all-female flight.

If you thought Katy Perry had a rough time with trolling memes, just wait until Kim Kardashian goes on the trip - talk about content!?

For now, the most obvious choice to take one of the trips would be Ivanka, both for her love of the space industry but also the fact that President Trump has also shown interest in mankind's advancements towards Mars and more.

