It's Salma Hayek's 59th Birthday & She'll Grab A Drink Then Pose In Front Of A Sunset In A Bikini If She Wants

At 59, Salma Hayek shows she’s still got it — drinks, bikinis, and a viral birthday tribute.

Today isn’t just any ordinary Tuesday after a long Labor Day Weekend. This year it's Salma Hayek day as celebrated on the internet. Unofficially, of course.

Why today when many had to do everything they could to survive being back at work? Because September 2 is the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model's birthday.

Salma could have let the tributes on social media, of which there are many (we'll take a look at some in a minute) do the talking for her on her 59th birthday if she wanted to.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

She chose to instead grab a drink and pose in front of a sunset on a boat in a bikini. She had a message to relay to everyone on her birthday, the last in her 50s.

Salma wrote on her birthday post, "59 trips around the sun and still dancing. cheers to all of you & thank you for the love."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Bikini, Sunset, and Drinks - That’s How Salma Hayek Does Her Birthday

That's what you want to hear if you've grown up with Salma Hayek over the years. She's still dancing at 59, and she's not going anywhere.

She's got drinks, bikinis, and sunsets. It doesn’t get any better than that. That's how you get on the scoreboard on your own birthday.

There may come a day when she no longer attempts to hit triple-digits with her fastball. That's going to inevitably happen at some point, but that day's not today.

Salma's still got it, she's still taking the mound, and she's still bringing the heat. That's why it's Salma Hayek day, unofficially, on the internet.

Let's get to some of those tributes as we wish her a happy 59th birthday.