Sofia Vergara Celebrates 53rd Birthday By Slipping Into A White Bikini To Prove She Still Has The Fastball

Sofia Vergara parties, will do whatever it takes to stay young and has a job

Confirmed: Sofia Vergara still has the fastball.

The OutKick Culture Department® Hall of Famer is celebrating her 53rd birthday today in Sardinia while tabloids around the world have propelled her to the No. 2 Google trending topic in the United States over rumors she's banging Tom Brady.

In what looks like a chance to remind the Instagram pretenders that she's going nowhere, and to further fuel the tabloids, Vergara unloaded this bikini and flowers photo that has Instagram observers gasping for air.

Suburban women around the world who suck down Sun Cruisers like crazy are left wondering how she does it. Is it genes? Is it PEDs? Is it surgery? Is it a workout regimen?

Is she on Tom Brady's TB12 electrolyte drinks?

"I believe in all of that," Vergara said in 2024 when asked about Botox and plastic surgery. "I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there."

However, the actress says she's anti-filler.

"I feel like I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready," she added. "I wish I had more downtime; I would’ve done stuff already. [But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

As for partying, ladies, you need to remember that Sofia LOVES partying. According to the tabloids, that's how her previous marriage to Joe Manganiello ended. She enjoyed cocktail parties while Joe was sober.

"Of course the fact that Sofía is not sober had an impact on their marriage," an unnamed source told the Daily Mail in 2023.

Let's stop and add all this up for a minute:

She's hot

Parties

Doesn't mind doing what it takes to keep her fastball

Single

Has great skin because she wears sunscreen daily

Probably moisturizes

Inhales the fresh air created by orchids

Has Colombian ancestry

Has a job ("America's Got Talent")

Isn't a pain in the ass on social media bitching about every little political thing happening in the world

Tom Brady would be a moron for not wanting to have a summer fling with this HOFer. He likes to party. Gisele has the kids for part of the summer.

Go get it, Tommy.