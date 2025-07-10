Tom Brady And Sofía Vergara Are Very Clearly Having A Ton Of Sex This Summer

It's been a while since I blogged about one of Tom Brady's flings. Back in the day – and by that, I mean 2022 – I used to blog about Brady damn near every day.

When Tom was going through the divorce that fall, the #content was flowing like fine wine. Gisele was the worst. The Bucs were middling through the year. Brady was potentially banging everything in sight. Gisele and the martial arts teacher were pro-creating.

What a time. Truly, one of the best here at OutKick.

Anyway, it's been a while – until now, of course. Recently, our man – and FOX teammate! – has clearly been getting hornier and hornier. Maybe it's because football season is right around the corner? Lord knows that's what gets me going.

Maybe it's because the summer naturally turns everyone on? Hello sundress season!

Whatever the reason, Tom Brady has reportedly locked on to his next target. And fellas, she's a doozy. A big-leaguer. A Hall of Famer, first ballot.

Modern Family PISTOL, Sofía Vergara!

Tom Brady is back to doing GOAT things

The retired NFL star and the bombshell "Modern Family" actress have been spending time together in Ibiza, Spain, and a source described the situation to Page Six as a "summer romance."

It all started about a week ago on the Luminara superyacht — launched by the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Brady and Vergara were apparently googly-eyed over each other at one of the gala dinners aboard the yacht. The two were photographed sitting next to each other, and a source familiar with the situation told us their cozy-looking seating arrangement wasn’t happenstance.

"He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner," a source told Page Six.

Oh, hell yes. Inject this straight into my veins. This is the #content we desperately need to get us through to football season. Last summer, it was Bill Belichick and JordOn Hudson. Now, Tom Brady has answered the call.

Two GOATS doing GOAT things. Frankly, it's easy to see why the Pats were a dynasty.

Now, nowhere does the Post explain exactly what this "summer romance" is between Tom and Sofía Vergara. It's all subjective at this point.

We all know what that means, though. Come on. Let's take the kid gloves off for a second here and act like adults who have had sex.

This is a summer bang, plain and simple. A summer hookup between two horny folks, who are both coming off a divorce. It's textbook stuff, really. Sofia is hot. Tom is hot. They're both rich. They're both single. They're on a yacht. They're bored with their lives.

So, naturally, Tom makes his move and sits next to her for dinner. After a couple of hours of wining & dining, it's off to the bedroom quarters to bang one out in the middle of the sea.

Now, I don't know what sort of legs this romance has on it. I really don't. Sofía Vergara seems like a lot to handle – both physically and emotionally. Her whole shtick is being the stereotypical Colombian. The crazy, loud, feisty Colombian woman who takes life by the balls and refuses to let go.

That'll play in the bedroom – and I assume it does. But will Tom and Sofia find a path forward once the leaves start to change and the FOX duties return? I have my doubts.

But buddy, I'm excited for the ride.

All aboard!