It's A Girl: Tim Tebow And His Miss Universe Wife Welcome Their First Child

Gators fans hoping, praying for a boy to one day lead their football team to a National Championship will have to wait.

Congratulations are in order for Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow. The Heisman Trophy winner turned fighter of child sex trafficking and the 2017 Miss Universe welcomed their first child over the weekend.

That's right, there's a new Tebow in the world. A baby girl.

Keeping in theme with their simple and classy gender reveal, unlike most of the over-the-top attention-seeking reveals you'll find on the internet these days, the birth announcement wasn’t done for clicks either.

It was a straightforward "our daughter is here" message, followed by a thanks to everyone from the medical staff and those who prayed for the couple.

They saved the name reveal for a separate announcement. In that one, Demi-Leigh broke down the meaning behind their daughter's name and what it meant to her.

The Tebows named their daughter Daphne Reign Tebow.

Congratulations to Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow on their new addition

Now there were probably those who were holding out hope that the gender reveal was somehow wrong, and they were going to have a boy to one day lead the Florida Gators football team to a National Championship.

It wasn’t. That might be in the cards one day. But that day hasn’t arrived. While it's unlikely that she'll be following in her father's footsteps by leading the Gators football team to a National Championship, she could follow in mom's footsteps.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Let's take the lead from the Tebows here and keep it classy, people. Let them enjoy being new parents before getting them to try for a boy.

Let the man get a few #girldads fired off before rushing back into the batter's box for another home run. If it's meant to be, it will be.

Until then, let's offer up our congratulations. The Gators can wait a few more years for another Tebow. They've been doing it since he left for the NFL.