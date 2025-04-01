Florida Gators Legend Tim Tebow Joins President Trump, Rubio In Oval Office To Fight Trafficking

Two-time National Champion and former Heisman winner Tim Tebow made a cameo at the Oval Office on Tuesday, posing for a great photo op with President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON, DC - Tim Tebow testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance on Capitol Hill on March, 6 2024 in Washington, DC. Tebow testified before the committee on behalf of the Tim Tebow Foundation, and discussed the foundation's work to combat the distribution of child sex abuse material in the United States, (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

No. 47 continues to prove athletes hold him in high regard.

"Tim Tebow chomping at the White House," the Gators' official X account shared on Tuesday, showing the photo op at 1600 Penn.

Trump welcomed Tebow, alongside his wife Demi-Leigh, to advocate for action against child sexual trafficking. 

Tebow has long been a vocal supporter of efforts to combat human trafficking through his foundation’s initiatives and is working with Congress. 

The Tim Tebow Foundation has been fighting child trafficking since 2010.

Joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a former Florida Senator, Tebow flashed a Gator Chomp, as two loyal UF grads naturally would.

Tim Tebow, a University of Florida (UF) legend, rose to fame as the Gators’ quarterback, leading the team to two National Championships (2006, 2008) and earning the Heisman Trophy in 2007 during his standout college career in Gainesville. (Getty Images)

Tebow’s imprint on American culture runs deep. Under Urban Meyer, Tebow and the Gators became nationwide phenoms during their run to two BCS championships (2006, 2008).

The Heisman winner was selected with the 25th pick of the 2010 NFL Draft. Tebow led a memorable run with the Broncos in 2011, capped by Denver and Tebow defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round with a walk-off, 80-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas.

Tebow’s journey from Gainesville to Washington has evolved into a powerful stand against child trafficking.

