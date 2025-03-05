Tim Tebow & His Miss Universe Wife Reveal Gender Of Their Baby

Leave it to Tim Tebow and his Miss Universe-winning wife Demi-Leigh to have one of the simplest, classiest gender reveals you're going to see on the Internet in 2025.

The guy, who was once asked at SEC Media Days if he was still a virgin by OutKick founder Clay Travis, tied on a blindfold, grabbed a paint brush alongside his wife and started slapping paint on a canvas.

Then, the blindfolds were removed, and we had ourselves a Tebow baby gender reveal.

It's a BABY GIRL!

That's right, Tebow is going to be a #girldad, which means he'll now be allowed to slap "#girldad" on all forms of social media, on his Christmas cards, on his marketing materials, on the back of his truck or whatever he drives these days. Girl dads are going to let you know they're #girldads.

Let's just say the Tebows are ecstatic over this Baby Tebow news.

"Our greatest blessing. We’ve been praying for her long before we knew her, and we’re beyond grateful that God chose us to be her parents. We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl!" Demi-Leigh wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

"To create a meaningful piece of art for the nursery, we decided to find out the gender through painting! We chose two Bible verses—one for a boy and one for a girl—to add to the canvas once it was complete," she continued.

Take notes, expecting mothers.

The Tebows get to keep that canvas as a keepsake. You can't do the whole backyard fireworks thing and keep the fireworks to stick on the nursery wall. Yes, you do get cool social media videos, but those are a dime-a-dozen these days.

"The verse we want to speak over our baby girl is Psalm 25:4-5: ‘Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long,’ Mrs. Tebow wrote. "We pray that she always finds her identity in Christ and places her hope in His love and truth. Now, let’s get this nursery in order! Bring on the pink bows, ruffles, and all things sweet."

Let's face it, the Tebows will be incredible parents. They seem like the nicest people. They have cool dogs. They don't do much these days to be celebrities, which is refreshing. Tim still doesn't curse. He is still holier than thou. The guy is just pleasant.

And then there's Demi-Leigh. She comes over from South Africa, becomes a Great American citizen and does things like write children books and supports kids with disabilities alongside her husband.

Did I mention how much they love their dogs? I'm telling you right now, these two are going to be great parents.