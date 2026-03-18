WATCH: 'Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition' Trailer Teases Secrets, Fame And Turmoil

I love a good music documentary, and when it focuses on Iron Maiden, one of the biggest and best heavy metal bands of all-time, that's appointment viewing.

Of course, if you've read my bio on this here website, you'll notice I might be a bit biased on this front…

Nonetheless, the history of the band is getting the big screen treatment in a documentary called Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition.

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First of all, as a Maiden diehard, naming the documentary after the B-side to their debut single "Running Free" is *chef's kiss* perfection.

But, while they nailed the title and the poster, there's still the little matter of the actual movie.

Well, the trailer saw the light of day on Wednesday, and not only does it have tons of archival footage, but some massively famous fans also make appearances.

Check it out:

Let's. Go.

As you saw, Javier Bardem, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, and Public Enemy's Chuck D make appearances, along with Anthrax's Scott Ian, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, and more.

I'm just curious to see how the film will pack about 50 years of band history into a feature-length film. That's a lot of ground to cover, especially if you know the history of Iron Maiden and the ups and downs that go with it.

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Plus, according to Metal Injection, on top of that, guitarist Adrian Smith said in an interview with a Brazilian outlet that the film will reveal some secrets.

The band — which is currently nominated as a potential inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, despite telling the Rock Hall to pound sand over the years — has gotten the big screen treatment before, most recently in the 2009 documentary Iron Maiden: Flight 666 which followed the band as they toured around the globe in a custom Boeing 757, piloted by lead singer Bruce Dickinson.

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition hits theaters on May 7, and I'm not going to lie to you, I will have my ass in a theater seat and a very expensive Coke Zero with cherry sitting in the cupholder that night.