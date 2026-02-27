It Might Be Time To Consider Renaming The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

I think it's time we drew a line in the sand: get some of the more notable snubs in the Hall of Fame, or just change the name entirely.

The list of nominees for the latest induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been released and, once again, it is top-heavy and underwhelming.

There are some obvious heavy hitters on this list that, frankly, should have been in the Hall a long time ago.

The fact that Iron Maiden STILL isn't in baffles me and probably has Matt Reigle reaching for his nearest bottle of Bruce Dickinson-branded wine as we speak, but I had to do a legitimate double take when I saw Phil Collins still hadn't been inducted.

Surely that's a different Phil Collins they're talking about, right?

Or maybe they meant Phil Collen, the lead guitarist for Def Leppard, and he had some solo career I had never heard about.

Regardless, those two, along with Billy Idol and maybe INXS deserve to get in. Other than that, I have a hard time finding anyone else who should be given the nod.

Yes, Luther Vandross is a legend and I do love a good portion of Mariah Carey's work, but if we are going to include them (along with the other more dubious names already in it), then I think it's time we seriously consider renaming it to the "Music Hall of Fame."

In what world can you call yourself the "Rock & Roll" Hall of Fame and not have Styx, Megadeth, Bad Company, or Alice In Chains among your ranks, but Madonna, ABBA, and Tupac have all been in it for at least a decade?

No offense to any of those artists either (well, except for Madonna), but that's not rock.

And you can spare me the "rock & roll encompasses all kinds of music, including R&B" crap, because I'm sure Fats Domino and Chubby Checker weren't envisioning Swedish pop artists being part of their movement (again, no offense to ABBA).

Public opinion seems to be overwhelmingly on my side on this one, as many are starting to question the validity of the RRHOF.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has long been a joke among many serious rock and metal fans, and many bands have skipped out on their induction ceremony entirely to make a point of this.

I think it's time we drew a line in the sand: get some of the more notable snubs in the Hall of Fame, or just change the name entirely.

To quote Phil Leotardo from The Sopranos, "Either it has meaning or no meaning."

Figure it out!