KISS Nod Shows Trump’s Kennedy Center Knows Rock Better Than Rock Hall

The band's original lineup will be among the honorees

President Donald Trump promised to revamp the Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts, and the first batch of honorees has been announced.

And if you wanted the best, you got the best! The hottest band in the world… KISS!

…also Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, and Michael Crawford.

But, hey, after getting snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for decades, it's nice to see the Trump-era Kennedy Center saluting KISS right off the bat.

Because with this decision, the president has done the unthinkable. He has proven that he knows rock better than the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

You may recall that until they were finally inducted into the Cleveland-based "rock" institution, KISS was hands down the biggest snub for decades.

I mean, they got in six years after Madonna and one year after Donna Summer and Public Enemy. Those artists are fine, but remember, it's the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, not the "Music People Like" or "Artists Who Are Popular" Hall of Fame.

President Trump made himself chairman of the Kennedy Center after the start of his second term, and this is the first batch of honorees since.

"The 48th Kennedy Center Honorees are outstanding people, incredible, we can't wait… in a few short months since I became chairman of the board, the Kennedy Center, we've completely reversed the decline of this cherished national institution," he said, per Fox News Digital.

The president said that he was "98 percent involved" and even shot down some other names that were deemed too woke.

KISS made the cut on the first go-around, and better yet, it's the original lineup.

The president specifically mentioned Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons (a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant), Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. No disrespect to the many other talented musicians who were in the lineup over the years, but the originals need to be honored. They're bona fide pop culture icons.

I think this is going to be very cool, and it will be interesting to see who shows up to honor KISS and the other honorees at the ceremony in December.