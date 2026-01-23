Eight Outstanding 80s Albums That Turn 40 This Year

I've been seeing a trend recently from many of the narcissists on social media involving looking back at pictures of themselves from 10 years ago (2016).

I don't know why they picked 2026 to do this when there was a perfectly reasonable and round number of a year just 365 days earlier, but I digress.

It did get me thinking, however, about one of the most seminal years in rock history and how albums released in 1986 will be turning 40 years old this year, so I figured what better way to fight back against the "2016 Challenge" than issue my own "1986 Challenge."

This was a tough list to make, not because of the dearth of great albums, but, rather, how many classics will be left off the list.

There will be no Reign In Blood, Slippery When Wet, or Licensed To Ill below, but if you feel so inclined, you can email me and tell me which albums you think I missed.

We have a lot of music to discuss, so let's dive right in.

These are, in no particular order, just eight of my favorite albums from a seminal year in the annals of rock.

Dancing Undercover - Ratt

By 1986, hair metal outfit Ratt had a pair of platinum albums under their belt, and while their debut effort, Out Of The Cellar, spawned what is perhaps their biggest hit with "Round And Round," I feel as though their sophomore release as well as Dancing Undercover capture the true essence of the band at their artistic height.

This album is a crystallized and refined glam record, with all the catchy riffs and raspy vocals Ratt had become known for over the years on full display.

Both guitarist Warren DiMartini and singer Stephen Pearcy shine from end to end on Dancing Undercover, with the former blazing through solos like the underrated guitar god that he is and the latter dripping with swagger and sleaze that give these songs a leg up on their contemporaries.

Standouts like "Dance," "7th Avenue," "Body Talk," and "Slip Of The Lip" separate this record from being just another cheesy hair metal offering, and solidified the group as glam legends.

Turbo - Judas Priest

Most metalheads think of Judas Priest's heyday as the late 70s and early 80s, when albums like British Steel and Screaming For Vengeance were introducing the masses to the Metal Gods, but an unpopular opinion I hold is that Turbo may represent Priest's finest hour.

While public opinion on this album may have softened over the last four decades, when it was first released, Turbo was panned by fans and critics alike for it's glossier sound and use of "synth guitars."

For me, it's a perfect melding of their heavier sound with a more commercial polish, and it doesn't get much better than that for a fan of both sides of the 80s metal coin.

You'll find songs like "Turbo Lover," "Locked In," and "Hot For Love" to be both weaponized fun while still being heavy enough to appease your average head-banger, but the magnum opus of the album has to be "Reckless."

It might be my favorite Priest song, but many people may not be aware that it was almost on the Top Gun movie soundtrack, which happens to be one of my favorite movies.

What a marriage that would have been.

Night Songs - Cinderella

Cinderella's major label debut is a perfect example of why you shouldn't judge a book (or an album, in this case) by its cover.

Just looking at the album art and then listening to the lead singles of "Shake Me" and "Nobody's Fool," had several metal fans in the 80s ready to write Cinderella off as just another cookie-cutter glam band, but what lay beneath the surface was so much more than that, thanks to some slick songwriting coupled with frontman Tom Keifer's raspy, Brian Johnson-on-steroids, vocal performances throughout the album.

You would be forgiven if you thought every track would sound like a ballad or a cheesy party song, but lifting the hood on Night Songs offers up some seriously heavy songs like "Once Around The Ride," "Nothing For Nothing," and the title track.

My personal favorite is "Somebody Save Me," a decidedly heavy song that sounded like little else on the radio in 86.

Somewhere In Time - Iron Maiden

Speaking of not judging a book by its cover, I was guilty of this very exercise when it comes to Iron Maiden's 1986 masterpiece for a while.

I heard the lead single, "Wasted Years," and was very much not a fan, so I wrote the whole album off as not worth my time.

Luckily, I met my good buddy and fellow OutKick writer, Matt Reigle, in college, and the Maiden fanatic set me straight.

He made me sit down and listen to the whole thing, and by the time I was done, Somewhere In Time had become one of my favorite Iron Maiden albums in their catalogue.

If you're looking for some of the best the Maiden boys have to offer, look no further than "Caught Somewhere In Time," "Lonliness Of The Long DIstance Runner," and "Sea Of Madness," which happens to be one of my favorite Iron Maiden songs of all time.

Thanks again, Matt!

5150 - Van Halen

Alright, before we go any further, let's address the elephant in the room: yes, I prefer the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen.

There was a time not so long ago that I would have dismissed this album as soft garbage, as I did with almost all the "Van Hagar" catalog.

But I have matured since then, and have learned to appreciate and even love quite a bit of the band's offerings with Sammy Hagar on the mic.

This album is no different, representing some of the band's finest work with either singer at the helm.

If you want ballads, check out songs like "Why Can't This Be Love" and "Love Walks In," which are both phenomenal tunes in their own right.

But, if you prefer the Roth years and need Van Halen to deliver the hard rock goodness they are better known for, songs like "Good Enough," "Summer Nights," and the title track will be more up your alley.

The album still has all the Eddie Van Halen pyrotechnics we all crave when we listen to a Van Halen record, just with some of the more pop sensibilities they started to exhibit with Hagar in tow.

I guess you could call this album the "Best Of Both Worlds."

Eat 'Em And Smile - David Lee Roth

You didn't think I was going to put a Van Halen album on this list without immediately including their old singer's debut record, did you?

After the smash-hit success of Van Halen's 1984, the band and their lead singer were at odds and decided to go their separate ways (though it was less than amicable, as you can imagine).

In response to being replaced by Sammy Hagar, Roth decided to form his own super group, complete with virtuoso guitarist and bassist Steve Vai and Billy Sheehan, respectively, as well as classically trained drummer Greg Bissonette.

The results were basically a spiritual successor to Roth-era Van Halen, as Eat ‘Em And Smile gifted listeners with party anthems cloaked in shred-worthy guitar and oozing with Roth’s patented machismo.

MTV staples like "Yankee Rose" and "Goin' Crazy" will satisfy your cravings for hard rock arena anthems, while "Shy Boy" and "Big Trouble" will scratch that itch for fretboard magic that Van Halen fans will appreciate.

Master of Puppets - Metallica

Although no one was aware of it at the time, Metallica created what many believe is The Holy Bible of heavy metal with Master of Puppets.

The quartet from San Francisco already had a feverish underground following thanks to the efforts of their first two albums, but it was their third that made them household names in the metal community and beyond.

The songs are expertly crafted and are the perfect blend of speedy thrash metal and the more theatrical themes that forefathers like Black Sabbath and Judas Priest were known for.

Everyone is familiar with the title track, but there isn't a bad tune on the album, with highlights like "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)," "Battery" and "Danger Inc." all being fan favorites.

To me, the instrumental "Orion" is the standout track of the bunch, showcasing every member of the band's chops individually in a nearly eight-minute opera that shifts from classic Metallica salvos to almost psychedelic Pink Floyd-esque movements.

Every rock fan worth their salt needs Master of Puppets in their repitoire.

Peace Sells… But Who's Buying? - Megadeth

Some of the big questions about personal preference span across different subjects: are you a Marvel or DC fan? Do you like Coke or Pepsi? Messi or Ronaldo?

A very similar debate sprung up in metal starting in the 80s regarding Metallica and their former guitarist's band, Megadeth.

I personally give the edge to Dave Mustaine and Megadeth and their 1986 offering is a big reason why.

While Master of Puppets is more grandiose and thematic, Peace Sells is faster and more complex, thanks in large part to the musicianship from Mustaine and fellow guitarist Chris Poland.

The title track is nearly ubiquitous with thrash metal – even being used as the intro to MTV News for a while – but some other standouts include "The Conjuring" and "Wake Up Dead."

Peace Sells belongs in the pantheon of thrash metal albums for its aggressive and in-your-face attitude as well as the complexity of its guitar work, and you're doing yourself a disservice by not giving this one a proper listen.