Internet Wokesters Mad Green Day Didn't Get Political

It turns out the NFL and/or Green Day's choice to check their political agendas at the door isn't as popular as one would think.

After the California punk band's anti-ICE-fueled performance Saturday night, the trio chose to tone things down from a rhetoric perspective.

While many were happy to see a politics-free pregame performance, several members of the woke left couldn't contain their anger at the fact that their punk mouthpiece didn't trash Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

"Waaah! The band I was counting on to trash 80 million people who voted for Donald Trump didn't do what they were supposed to."

It's amazing how these people can get literally whatever they want 99% of the time when it comes to Hollywood, the mainstream media, and the education system all parroting their awful, lunatic fringe opinions, yet when someone finally puts their foot down and says, "Maybe we shouldn't try to divide more than half the country along political lines," they whine like a bunch of petulant children.

Seriously, you already got an unhinged anti-ICE rant from lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong less than 48 hours before the Super Bowl pregame performance. Just take your wins where you can get them.

The problem is that these people aren't used to getting what they want, as I noted above, so when things don't go their way, they really don't know how to handle it.

Both of Green Day's songs they chose to perform before the big game, "Holiday" and "American Idiot," are already politically charged as they are.

Green Day being a bunch of leftist political hacks is nothing new.

American Idiot was released in 2004, and was a "scathing" critique of the Bush administration.

The more things change, the more they stay the same, as they recycle the same garbage political takes for another Republican president.

Wake me up when the wokeness ends.