Internet Reacts As Iconic Duo Livvy Dunne & Sydney Thomas Team Up At Super Bowl Party

One of the magical things that takes place every single Super Bowl is the people it brings together. Folks from all walks of life descend on the location of the game annually.

The odds that a couple of superstars will end up rubbing shoulders at one of the many parties on the schedule goes up significantly. This year was no different.

The stars were out in New Orleans and bouncing from party to party prior to Sunday. This led to an iconic duo coming together when Livvy Dunne and Sydney Thomas bumped into one another.

The two well-known influencers, who teamed up at the Fanatics Super Bowl party, got right to work on "Solving world hunger."

While it's unlikely that world hunger was solved during this chance encounter at a party, the two posing for a picture together did light up the internet.

Millions of views later, they managed to bring many people together. What a moment.

The internet had a ton of thoughts about seeing these two influencers together

The internet gave credit to Dunne and Thomas for everything from solving world hunger to causing world thirst. They also responded with comments about the Big Bang Theory and all kinds of unhinged responses in between.

Teaming up with Dunne at a Super Bowl party could just be the beginning of collaborations for Thomas in 2025. In addition to taking home the top Instagram model of the year spot last year, Paige Spiranac reached out to offer her some golf lessons.

What a run, one that is going to get even bigger for the Alabama student, even if she isn't quite used to the success yet.

Thomas told the Daily Mail during the Super Bowl festivities, "I get people coming up to me now and asking for pictures, that's been an adjustment for me. It's weird walking around in public now and getting recognized."

She added, "I never really thought that's a position I'd be in. It's great but it's also a bit overwhelming."