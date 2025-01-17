Guys, I know you're just getting off from busting your ass in the oil fields, behind computers at your accounting jobs and fixing shitters around the United States, and you only want to hear good news so hear me out.

Paige Spiranac, the world's No. 1 golf influencer, as voted by the OutKick Culture Department, has reached out to viral superstar boxing ring girl Sydney Thomas with an offer that could turn into a historic Internet moment.

Thomas made her golf debut this week at Reggie Jackson's Mr. October Foundation outing. The ring girl who has stolen the hearts and minds of millions of red-blooded American men had trouble hitting driver over a pond.

Enter Paigeviews Spiranac with an offer.

"I'll give you golf lessons," Paigeviews wrote Wednesday night.

Guys, this type of offer just doesn't happen within the golf influencer world. Paigeviews would rather watch her competition die off than offer up a collaboration. This would be like a generational moment that Millennials and Gen Z would never forget.

It would be like Brett Favre finally handing off the keys to Aaron Rodgers. We're talking Gretzky moving along and allowing Mario Lemieux to take the torch. It's like Tom Brady handing over the NFL to Patrick Mahomes.

Could Paigeviews go into business with Thomas and turn her into the next great golf influencer while giving her equity in a Paigeviews-Thomas business venture?

Buckle the hell up.

America reacts to Paigeviews extending an olive branch to the great Sydney Thomas

Does Sydney Thomas need Paigeviews' help to dominate the Internet?

Based on the numbers from Google Trends, 2025 is clearly Sydney Thomas' to dominate. She's going to be the hottest name at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

She hasn't been to the Masters. You can bet that will change this year.

The Kentucky Derby should be interesting.

Brands are lining up and it is now Thomas' time to shine. They'll have her at everything. Coachella figures to be in the mix.

The last 30 days speak volumes. She's actually dominating Paigeviews, which is something we haven't seen from many Instagram models. The torch is being passed before our eyes.