The Internet Offers Condolences To Josh Allen After Watching Hailee Steinfeld’s Intimate Scenes In ‘Sinners’

The fiancée of Josh Allen, actress Hailee Steinfeld has a new movie out called Sinners, and it has the internet talking. It premiered on Friday, April 18 and blew past A Minecraft Movie in its opening weekend.

The horror movie reportedly earned more than $45 million in North America during its opening weekend. Fans and critics have given the movie favorable reviews.

OutKick's own David Hookstead enjoyed the movie and highlighted Steinfeld's strong performance in it: "Steinfeld plays Mary - a former love interest of one of the twin brothers - and her performance is outstanding."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"In fact, she's arguably the best part of the movie after undergoing a story arc that needs to be seen to be believed."

It's that performance by Steinfeld, particularly the intimate scenes she shares with Michael B. Jordan, that has the internet offering up their condolences and other viral reactions to the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

The internet has thoughts on Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's intimate scenes in Sinners

For his part, Allen has been nothing but supportive. He attended the Sinners premiere with his fiancée earlier this month and told Bills Mafia this week to go see it.

That support has done little to quiet down the internet. Many aren’t sure how he was able to sit through a movie with Hailee Steinfeld, as some have described, in "full blown freak mode."

They're concerned about the reigning NFL MVP. It was even comically suggested that the fact that Allen was going to have to sit through this movie played a role in him winning the MVP.

Others have suggested the fact that Josh Allen was subjected to a movie this offseason that includes intimate scenes starring his fiancée is only going to help him as he tries to top the season he put together last year. It might even be enough to get the Bills over the hump.

If Allen gets a Super Bowl out of all this, I'm sure he'll say it was worth it. Besides, there's nothing for him to worry about. These are professionals who make a living pretending.

When has a movie couple ever left the people they were with in real life to be together?