This Interaction Between Caitlin Clark And Her Boyfriend Is Troubling At Best

I'm thinking Caitlin Clark already has one foot out the door.

It's rare that I dabble in male WAGs here at OutKick. And by rare, I mean never. WAG, by definition, is ‘wives and girlfriends.’ Is there a term for a male WAG? ‘Husband and boyfriends?’ HABs?

Doesn't quite roll off the tongue. I'll workshop it.

Anyway, I'm thinking Caitlin Clark's Kamala-loving boyfriend is in trouble here. Just a thought. And I ain't alone.

There's a video circulating the #internet today of Clark greeting this poor sap during All-Star festivities Friday night, and it's just a tough watch. There's no sugar-coating it. No beating around the bush. No silver lining.

This just screams, ‘Trouble in paradise!’

Stay strong, Connor!

Whooooooooooooooooooooooof. It's not what you want. As a dude who has pissed off his wife multiple times today alone, I know that greeting. I can feel it in my plumbs. This Connor McCaffery fella is in trouble.

Haters will say I'm just hating here, but I'm not. This is a man-to-man talk. Forget politics. Forget everything. This dude is in trouble, and if you don't see it, you are, too.

What's that quote from Rounders? If you can't spot the sucker in your first half hour at the table, then you ARE the sucker?

The passive-aggressive half-hug? No eye contact at all? She immediately moves on to whoever's behind him. This Connor McCaffery may as well have been a ghost during this interaction. It's like he wasn't even there.

Again, I've been here a million times. I've been in his shoes. Guys are always on the receiving end of this. Never on the giving end. It's how relationships work. Women hold all the power. All the cards. All the time.

Who knows what's going on here? It could be a number of things. Something simple, like he didn't take out the trash in time on trash day, and now the Clark house smells like ass.

Something sinister, like he forgot to lock his phone while he went to take a piss. You can all connect those dots.

Or, anything in between.

I don't know what's going on, but it ain't good.

Stay strong, Connor.