Bri Teresi Cranks Up The Heat For Summer, Timber Temptation Natalie Bounces Poolside & LSU Fan Steals The Show

LSU sweeps Coastal Carolina

The affectionately dubbed "Gooner World Series" came to an end on Sunday when LSU and Livvy Dunne swept Coastal Carolina and Madelyn Cline.

With the sweep, the Tigers won their second national championship in the last three years. Everything seemed to go LSU's way during the 5-3 Game 2 win.

It started with an absurd first-inning ejection of Chanticleers coach Kevin Schnall and was downhill from then on. By the fourth inning, the game was essentially over.

A hit with runners on put LSU up 5-1. It was a lead big enough for the Tigers to hold on to and the win was cemented by a fan stealing the show from the stands.

See if you can spot the fan and the moment Coastal Carolina's season came to an end.

Coastal Carolina had too much to overcome and a viral LSU Tigers fan just added to that. I knew the game was over right then and there.

After I wrapped up work for the day, which was shortly after LSU went up 5-1 and a fan caught the internet's eye, I headed to the pool with the family.

The game was over, the internet got to work and revealed Coastal Carolina never had much of a chance at all on Sunday.

It's a tough way to have your season come to an end. But there's only one team happy at the end of the season. This year it's LSU.

OKC wins Game 7

The college baseball season wasn’t the only one to come to an end on Sunday. The NBA season did as will with a Game 7 that was ultimately not much of a contest by the end.

The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away in the third and were too much for the Indiana Pacers. They won the game 103-91 and

There weren’t any rally boobs to point to as the nail in the coffin for the Pacers, but Tyrese Haliburton going down early on with an Achilles injury was the moment the game was over.

Credit to the Pacers for not giving up. They hung in there and made a game of it into the second half. Also credit to Haliburton's Achilles.

Obviously, Tyrese didn’t want to get hurt there. He would have much rather been on the floor with his teammates for the entire game, but him going down is the perfect "what-if."

What if he had stayed healthy? Who knows, the Pacers might have been the champs. The injury gives fans the ability to say that from now until the end of time.

It's not as good as winning a championship. I mean that's pretty obvious, but it's better than having to say the Thunder beat the Pacers with all their weapons on the floor.

The facts are that that didn’t happen. It's a small consolation prize for a well-fought series. The Pacers and their fans didn't go home empty-handed.

There was an Ucumar sighting in Argentina

Argentina apparently has their own version of Bigfoot called the Ucumar and one of them was caught on video recently running across a field.

The video does show a fairly large figure appearing to run around in a field, but it's hard to tell what it is definitively, because that's how these Bigfoot sightings always play out.

It's also unclear what the "Ucumar" is doing as it runs around in the field at a safe enough distance from those recording it so that they're not able to get a great look at it.

The media outlet Elesquiu.com reports that footage was originally shared on the Ucumar Metán Salta website. The site stated those who captured the footage requested that they and the location remain confidential.

This Ucumar sighting is like so many alleged encounters with Bigfoot. Despite the footage, all anyone is left with is questions. What is it? What was it doing? And have any women and children gone missing because that's evidently part of the Ucumar's thing.

"The figure displays humanoid characteristics and rapid movement. In northwestern Argentina, it is known as Ucumar, Ucumari, or 'Bear Man,'" Elesquiu.com reports.

"Folk tradition attributes to it behaviors such as kidnapping women or children, responding to its name with a deceptive human voice, and frightening others with an intense red gaze."

This isn’t the only video of the mysterious creature to surface out of Argentina this year. One video went viral earlier this year that made the claim that it recorded the Ucumar's howl.

Those who recorded the howl went searching for it but weren’t able to locate it. I hate when that happens. If you have a Bigfoot story, send it my way sean.joseph@outkick.com, I want to believe they exist.

#GrillingSeason

- John C from Bowling Green writes:

It's always #GrillingSeason! In this case, smoking a butt (halved for more bark & shorter cook time) and a reverse sear tri-tip.

SeanJo

You're certainly not alone in the belief that it's always grilling season. Call me lazy or whatever, but I usually shut it down over the winter.

You can’t go wrong smoking a butt. Keep sending me your meat!

Meat - From Brad S

- Brad S writes:

SeanJo,

Thanks for all you do keeping the streak going!

Fired up the Masterbuilt Gravity 800 (#notsponsored). Always cook a bunch of stuff for a few meals. With a teenage son, most of it will be gone by tomorrow.

Top: Pork Tenderloin

Bottom: Local Brats and tri-tip steaks.

Not pictured: Six ears of corn wrapped in foil with lots 'o butter!

Thanks!

Brad S

SeanJo

Thanks for the support Brad. And thanks for sharing your meat. I've been there with a teenage son who eats everything in sight.

I also usually get a few meals out of most of my grilling, although I don’t have a spread like that very often. Keep it coming.

Grilling chops

- Mike L writes:

Threw a couple 1" chops on the grill, my wife found a marinade recipe and they turned out great! Great way to celebrate Keegan winning the Travelers.

SeanJo

Hey Mike, chops on the grill is a great way to celebrate anything. They look great. The inbox is always open. Keep sending your meat my way.

That's all for Monday. With the college baseball and NBA seasons coming to an end, we're one step closer to football season.

Until then, we've got the MLB and bikini seasons to get through. I have a couple more days in the current call to the bullpen to go before Joe returns, so keep the emails coming.

Send your meat and anything else you have my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.

