Infamous Serial Killer Has Chilling Message For Donald Trump Seconds Before Execution

Great week for Donald Trump. No doubt about it, as my buddy Cris Collinsworth would say.

China's at the table. Tariff deals are happening. Over $600 billion invested in the US. Peacemaking trip to the Middle East. He torched Taylor Swift.

It's been a solid seven days.

Now, this ain't exactly the way I wanted to end it, though. It's never great when a serial killer uses his final few words to praise your movement – no matter how good it may be.

That's exactly what we had earlier this week in Florida, where infamous serial murderer Glen Rogers – known as the Casanova Killer – had a message for Trump just before getting a lethal dose that ultimately ended Rogers' life.

"President Trump, keep making America great. I’m ready to go," he said, according to boots on the ground.

Trump should probably stay away from this one

Whoooooooooooof. Not great! Perhaps politics and serial killings should be kept separate? Don't really know how that works, if we're being honest.

Regardless – and I know Trump loves a solid Truth Social post – I'd stay far away from this one if I were 47. Just my two cents. Not sure if this is someone you want to get in a foxhole with.

For those who don't know about Glen here … he's a lunatic. Literally. The 62-year-old was ultimately executed this week for the 1995 slaying of a woman in a Tampa hotel, but he's been suspected of much worse.

At one point, he told cops he'd killed over 70 people, but later thought better of that and took it back.

Ultimately, he was tied to five victims across four states, and was found guilty of first-degree murder in two separate trials. There was also a point where he was bizarrely tied to OJ Simpson, although cops later debunked that.

In any event, he's probably someone you want to distance yourself from – both politically and personally.

However, it sounds like we may be hearing more about this case in the not-so-distance future.

"In the near future, your questions will be answered," Glen added before the lights turned off for good.

Yikes.