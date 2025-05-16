Donald Trump Ends His Peacemaking Trip By Dragging Lefty Taylor Swift Through The Mud

Donald Trump is wrapping up his week-long peace-making tour in the Middle East, but not before dragging Taylor Swift through the mud as he heads back to the states.

And buddy, yes – before you ask – this is exactly what I voted for!

There's no real context here that I can find, so I'm not sure that I can give you much of a backstory beyond the fact that Taylor Swift was a Kamala girl last fall. Obviously, that didn't sit well with Trump, who has proceeded to dump on her at random times over the past few months.

His latest jab came just a few weeks ago, when the Eagles visited the White House.

"I watched in person. I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?" Trump said during the ceremony. "How did that one work out?"

The best.

Anyway, fast-forward to today (or is it tomorrow wherever the hell Trump is right now?), and 47 decided to call out America's most insufferable singer out of seemingly NOWHERE.

This is called zigging when they zag, boys and girls:

Trump takes on Taylor Swift to end his week

Amazing. 10/10. No notes. Perfect. Again, no idea why Trump decided to attack Taylor Swift on a random Friday in May, but perhaps he's just bored as he flies back to the states? I don't know. Maybe he's just pissed that he's flying on his dated Air Force One mobile, and took it out on Taylor Swift?

Regardless, I'm here for it all. And honestly, Trump makes a decent point. Maybe it's just because her never-ending tour finally ended? Maybe it's because it's not football season? But let's be frank – we really haven't heard that much from Taylor Swift in the past few months.

Feels like we went through a two-year period where she just wouldn't leave us alone. She was everywhere. I'm pretty sure insufferable USA Today even created an entirely new job just to cover her, which is maybe the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard.

But lately? Crickets. Not even a single TMZ picture of her sunbathing with Travis Kelce somewhere in the Caribbean. Nothing.

It's odd, but, of course, very much welcome. Let's keep it up as we head into summer, folks. After all, Week 1 is only a few months away, and I can assure you Taylor will be right back in our living rooms.

Sad.