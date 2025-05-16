Imagine The Outrage If A Republican Called To '86' Joe Biden

James Comey will get a pass from Democrats over his disgusting Trump post.

This James Comey situation is just nuts to me, on multiple levels. There are layers to this thing, which I've unintentionally peeled back this morning – mainly because I've been awake since 6 a.m.

Anyway, let's start here … James Comey is certifiably insane. The guy is a living, breathing example of Trump Derangement Syndrome. There's no better one, if we're being honest. He's a disgrace. A liar. A rat. And he has made it his life's mission to destroy Donald Trump.

Now, he may have finally crossed a line last night. I don't know. You tell me:

Does posting a picture of seashells on Instagram – like a pissed-off teenage girl, by the way – with the words "86 47" in the sand seem like crossing the line to you?

What if the tables were turned?

So, I don't know that I'm all in on that theory. I despise James Comey and think he's truly a jackass, but it's certainly up for interpretation. ‘86ing’ something means nixing it. So, you could very well come to the conclusion that looney-tunes James was calling for someone to nix Donald J. Trump.

Or, as he said, he could've just been calling for his impeachment. His removal from office.

Both things, by the way, are ridiculous, but let's go ahead and give this wacko a chance to speak:

Thanks, James! Shockingly, he turned the comments off on this one. Weird. The Dems always seem to do that, don't they?

Anyway, what James Comey's message is or was isn't the point here. He's a loser, and Trump clearly lives rent-free in his head. It's sad, really.

My larger point is this: imagine, just for a second, the absolute outrage we'd be dealing with right now from the left had the tables been turned here.

Imagine if Kash Patel called for Joe Biden's … removal. Imagine the coverage from the insufferable news outlets.

Imagine the Big D Democrats on Capitol Hill today. They'd be calling for the electric chair. Morning Joe would spend three straight hours on it. Jimmy Kimmel would likely break down in fake tears later tonight to his audience of 12.

In between, you'd have special sessions called. You'd have protests in the street. It would be like the summer of 2020 all over again out there. Buildings would burn – sort of like the Teslas!

The party of love and inclusivity. Remember!

Just imagine the outrage – it would all be fake, by the way – we'd be dealing with today had a Republican posted this.

"See?! MAGA is the party of HATE!"

"Trump's behavior condones this!"

"Hitler would've loved this, too!"

It would be non-stop. CNN would be bringing in Jasmine Crockett as a guest panelist all day. AOC would be holding pressers with Bernie, as they both try to figure out how to spell ‘oligarchy.’

That one store-brand Obama dude – Corey Booker – would probably be staging some sort of 24-hour protest where he actually does nothing, but appears to care.

It would be chaos in the streets. Blood in the water. Mayhem.

But, because filthy James Comey posted it, it'll be buried so deep today you'll begin to wonder if it actually happened.

Remember, the Big D Dems are nothing if not predictable.