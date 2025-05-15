James Comey Appears To Call For Assassination Of President Trump, Sparking Outrage: Asking For ‘A Hit’

Former FBI director James Comey demonstrated perfectly Thursday afternoon why the FBI became so overtly politicized.

Comey, who disgraced himself before and during the first Donald Trump administration, posted what appeared to be extremely ill-advised threat to assassinate Trump on social media.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich shared a screenshot of Comey's insane Instagram post. In it, there's a formation of sea shells that spelled out "86 47." 86 being widely known and accepted as a slang terminology for killing someone, and 47 representing Trump's second term as the 47th president. Comey, knowing exactly what he was doing, captioned it "Cool shell formation on my beach walk…"

Budowich responded, "While President Trump is currently on an international trip to the Middle East, the former FBI Director puts out what can clearly be interpreted as 'a hit' on the sitting President of the United States – a message etched in the sand.

"This is deeply concerning to all of us and is being taken seriously."

James Comey Shows Off Extremism, Stupidity With Trump Threat

This is a wildly inappropriate message for anyone, let alone someone who used to run the literal FBI. What makes it even more inappropriate though? The fact that Trump has already been the target of two assassination attempts, one of which came within an inch of succeeding.

Imagine the reaction from left-wing media if a prominent Republican threatened the assassination of Joe Biden, had he faced something similar.

Quite simply, it's unacceptable. And Trump administration officials are already taking it extremely seriously. Shortly after, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X that DHS would immediately be launching an investigation.

"Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump.

"DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately."

For his part, Comey deleted the message, then posted a poorly-thought-out "apology."

"I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk," he said, "which I assumed were a political message. I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down."

Utter nonsense. Every single adult knows what "86" means, let alone one who used to be the director of the FBI.

And does anyone really believe James Comey of all people just so happened to come across beach shells with this specific message written out? What are the odds?

Once again, Comey demonstrated how things got so bad at the FBI; people like him were running it.