Nasty Ilhan Omar Makes Disgusting Claim About America, Should Be Ashamed: WATCH

Congresswoman Omar was saved after the crisis in Somalia, but she doesn't seem overly grateful

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar just can't help herself when it comes to saying stupid things.

The Democrat Congresswoman from Minnesota seems to love attention, no matter the price it comes at.

This is the same woman who told a reporter to "f**k off" and smeared the American heroes who fought in the Battle of Mogadishu.

Ilhan Omar trashes America

For those of you who might not know, Ilhan Omar was rescued from the genocide and civil war in Somalia. It was a war that cost the lives of American service members in the most brutal of ways. You'd think she'd be forever grateful to now be living in the greatest country on the planet.

You'd be wrong.

She instead decided to hop on TV and claim that America is, apparently, turning into a terrible place.

"I grew up in a dictatorship, and I don't even remember witnessing anything like that. To have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world to now be turned into one of the worst countries where the military are in our streets without any regard for people's Constitutional rights. While our President is spending millions of dollars propping himself up like a failed dictator with a military parade. It is really shocking, and it should be a wake-up call for all Americans to say this is not the country we were born in," Omar said during an appearance on "Democracy Now!" when speaking about the military handling the riots in Los Angeles.

You can watch her full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Let's do a little fact-check on Omar's claim America is going through something she never saw in Somalia - a failed state.

An estimated 350,000 to 1 million people died during the civil war and famine. Rival clans and warlords, the most notorious one being Mohamed Farrah Aidid, were slaughtering people left and right without any regard for human rights.

Does that sound like anything happening in America? President Donald Trump deployed the military to Los Angeles to deal with an unruly situation. Now, you can disagree with the move or you can agree with it.

However, you don't get to change the facts. American troops aren't mowing down people in the streets. If that were the case, you would see outrage on a scale you can't imagine. Furthermore, soldiers are specifically trained to not follow unlawful orders, such as the murder of American citizens.

Of course, Omar knows all this, and she knows Somalia was hell on Earth. Yet, she doesn't care. She'll say anything for a quick sound bite and a viral clip.

As for the military parade, if people are seriously offended by a parade for the first time in decades, then go outside and touch some grass. We have the greatest military on the planet, and we shouldn't ever apologize for it. After all, our men died to try to protect innocent lives in Somalia. I guess that sacrifice just doesn't matter to Congresswoman Omar. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.