ICE Protestor Takes A Rubber Bullet To The Nuts, Suffers 'Shattered' Testicle

Protests are all fun and games until you take a rubber bullet directly to the nuts. One of the participants in the mostly peaceful ICE protests last week found this out the hard way.

He was out in downtown Los Angeles among the protestors not moving along quickly enough when told to do so by the police. That's when he says an officer shot him at close range in the testicles with a rubber bullet.

33-year-old Martin Santoyo told KTLA he suffered one severely bruised testicle and one "shattered" testicle. He summed it up this way, "It sucks to sit down."

All he was doing at the time was grabbing a water bottle out of his backpack after getting off his bike, apparently in the street. Officers then started telling the crowd to move back.

"Then they start shouting, ‘Move back!’ But I’m still fixing up my backpack and my bike, and then they just pushed me," Santoyo said.

"On instinct, I tell a cop, ‘Don’t push me, I’m already moving back.’ And then the cop right next to him had a gun and just aimed and shot."

You never know what will come your way during a day of protesting

He was just a guy, on a bike, with a backpack and water bottle in the street. It comes as no surprise that the rubber bullet to the groin didn’t feel all that great.

Officers kept moving the crowd back and eventually Santoyo went to the hospital to get his balls evaluated. After surgery and a hospital stay, he was ordered to take it easy and was able to do his interview with KTLA from the comfort of his own home.

"I have a bruised left testicle and my right testicle was shattered," Santoyo explained. "They say that they somewhat fixed it, so it should have some function, but it’s still very badly damaged."

Was it worth it? Well, the interview was done prior to the sponsored "No Kings Day" protests, and he was considering making sure he was there, even if he had to do so in a wheelchair.

He is apparently among the group who believe Donald Trump is a king or is trying to be or something. I'm not exactly sure, because I'm not able to follow the math here.

But I hope, for the sake of this man's testicles, that he was able to make it out for "No Kings Day" and enjoy the kids hitting a Trump piñata with a stick.

Thoughts and prayers to his testicles.