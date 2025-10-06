Hurricane Doomsday Message From Bill Nye in 2024 Goes Viral

Calling Bill Nye a "scientist" is an insult to the millions of people who are actually scientists, and this 2024 clip of Nye proves that point.

In October 2024, Hurricane Milton ravaged Florida, sparking yet another round of panic from climate change activists, including Nye. He appeared on MSNBC to blast then-candidate Donald Trump for not having a plan to address climate change, and called for everyone (especially the younger demographic) to vote for Kamala Harris instead.

"(Trump) has no plans to address climate change, no plans for long-term dealing with these sorts of problems…If we were talking about (climate change), that’s good, but the main thing is vote," Nye said.

Embedded in his argument are three big assumptions: 1) climate change is causing an increase in hurricanes, 2) stopping climate change can fix that, and 3) Kamala Harris had the best plan to address these problems.

Nye doesn’t have the intellectual honesty to realize that the climate has always been changing and fluctuating for all of time. Maybe there is a correlation to warm temperatures and hurricane frequency. But one bad year with two bad storms does not mean we are nearing Armageddon. All climate predictions about the end of the world have all been wrong until this point.

As an alternative, we could just look at this data and realize an uptick in hurricanes doesn’t signal the end of the world. It is Florida after all, they get dozens of these per year. Last year just happened to be a pretty bad one.

But the most ridiculous part is believing that any one candidate — especially a pathological liar like Kamala Harris — would have any effect on stopping hurricanes. Saying a president could stop the hoax of climate change catastrophes is like saying I can affect whether the Patriots win a football game. It's just not possible!

Harris couldn’t even remember that she got blown away in the presidential election last year. Do we really expect her to have a brain competent to address any real problem?

(I’m glad we never got to find out how bad she would have been as president.)

The funniest part about all of this is that Florida just had its first hurricane-free September on record . You know who was in office for all that?

Trump.

Again, the president doesn’t get credit for a lack of hurricanes making landfall. But it does prove what we’ve known all along.

Bill Nye is anything but a scientist; he’s a fearmongering climate change lunatic that is infected with TDS.