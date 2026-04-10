Hunter Biden Jumps In On Bizarre Plan To Fight Don Jr. And Eric Trump In A Cage Match

It's an insane idea — but people would watch it.

With the UFC fight on the White House lawn later this year, perhaps there's some room on the undercard for a few current and former First Sons to hop in the cage and wail on each other?

One is already onboard, and I'll give you a guess as to who that is.

…Duh, of course, it's Hunter Biden.

I mean, who else could it have been? Was Jeb Bush going to get himself into fighting shape?

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Hunter got on social media to announce that he'll be joining left-wing journalist Andrew Callaghan on his tour (whatever the hell that entails) and that Callaghan has been trying to set up a cage match between Biden and the Trumps.

"He asked me to come out on the Channel 5 Carnival Tour at the end of the month," Biden said, per Daily Mail. "I think we start in Phoenix, and then we go to San Diego, and we end in Albuquerque.

"I think he's trying to organize a cage match, me versus Eric and Don Jr.," he added. "I told him I'd do it, 100 percent in, if he can pull it off, and if he can't, I'm still coming."

Hmm… someone's paintings must not be selling now that the "Big Guy" is out of office, huh?

I think we can all agree that this fight doesn't have a chance of ever coming to fruition.

While Hunter needs every nickel, dime, and ounce of attention he can get, the Trumps don't.

They really wouldn't have much to gain from this.

But…

Let's not pretend that if this did happen, we wouldn't be taking a peek. Especially if it was both Trumps against Hunter by himself. I'm not even sure how that works.

You would just need one Trump to hold Hunter's arms back while the other delivers body blows, school bully on the playground style, and it's over, Johnny.

I mean, would this kind of signal the bottoming out of American politics?

Probably. But it would be more entertaining than Paul-Tyson was.