White House UFC Event Reportedly Planned for Trump’s 80th Birthday

President Trump loves a good fight, so 47 has been looking for ways to bring the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the White House — even teasing a ground-breaking, knuckle-flying event never before seen at the Executive Mansion.

Now, we may finally have the date.

Over the weekend at UFC 320, Dana White shared that the UFC and the White House are targeting June 14, 2026, for the event — which also marks Trump’s 80th birthday.

If the fight’s not happening on America’s 250th, the next best date is Trump’s big day.

That’s also Flag Day, a nod to that red, white, and blue reminder of the freedom that blue-hairs love to burn down.

From Conor McGregor to Jon Jones, the sport’s biggest names are already lining up to headline a card expected to unfold at the Lincoln Memorial, complete with fireworks and a crowd unlike anything D.C. has ever seen.

When Trump throws a party, it’s go big or don’t show up.

UFC chief Dana White, Trump’s longtime friend and hype man, confirmed months ago that he and the President were serious about hosting the event.

"It’ll be a pay-per-view card," White said in July. "The best card we can possibly put together. Everyone wants to be on it … the fight is a year away, so the landscape will change a lot over the next year."

White continued, "We’re going to be on the South Lawn and, literally, when you’re watching the fight, it will be at the White House — and behind me will be the Washington Monument. We’re just getting into logistics now. My team has already walked the White House with staff there. We’re putting together the design, then we’ll all fly to D.C. and sit down with him to see what he wants to do."

It’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about events in sports — maybe in American history.

It’s the White House lawn, for crying out loud.

The same place where world leaders shake hands is about to host flying knees and knockout hooks.

Trump’s fight night will roll straight into America’s 250th birthday celebration a few weeks later, with a Fourth of July blowout expected to rival anything President Washington could’ve thrown back in 1776-ish.

This isn’t just about fights — it’s about turning the White House into the stage for everything loud, patriotic, and unapologetically American.

