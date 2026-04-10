PA Gov. Josh Shapiro Nearly Got Clobbered By Backdrop At Press Conference, But Betsy Ross Saves The Show

That Betsy Ross knows how to get the crowd in the palm of her flag-sewing hands...

We're all fired up about America250, but some states will also be celebrating their own 250 years of statehood, and one of them is the state of my birth, Pennsylvania.

Penn's Woods.

The Keystone State.

The State That Matt Graced With His Presence Then Fled From For A Much More Favorable Income Tax Situation And Better Weather.

One of the ways the state will be celebrating is with a five-city free concert tour featuring national acts, most, if not all, of whom have nothing to do with Pennsylvania.

READ: PENNSYLVANIA FARM SHOW MULLET COMPETITION WAS AS AWE-INSPIRING AS ALWAYS

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro was in Hershey — Chocolatetown, USA — where the Avett Brothers will perform at Hersheypark Stadium in June, but to say the announcement went off without a hitch would be a lie.

Shapiro was joined on stage by several people, including two impersonating American flag OG Betsy Ross and the nation's premier kite-flier, Ben Franklin.

Who looked to my eyes to be only slightly younger than the actual Ben Franklin.

However, during the ceremony, the backdrop decided it had had enough and fell forward, nearly clobbering everyone onstage.

Betsy Ross — who I suspect has taken an improv class or two in her day — leaped into action and kept the crowd entertained while people wrestled with the downed backdrop.

That's Betsy Ross for you. She wasn't just a one-trick sewing pony. This version knows how to pivot if things go sideways and keep the show moving.

A pro's pro, that Betsy Ross… impersonator.

Fortunately, everyone was alright (aside from the state's reputation for robust on-stage backdrops; that could be dead).

But no harm, no foul.

I'm sure Betsy Ross and Ben Franklin were laughing about this when they went out for some post-presser brewskis at the Tröegs Brewery down the street from the stadium pre-game before spending an evening riding coasters and mainlining Chickie's & Pete's crab fries at Hersheypark.