Howard Stern Blames Men For Kamala's Loss, Saying They Told Him They Wouldn't Vote For a Woman

Who is to blame for Kamala Harris' humiliating loss to Donald Trump?

"The View" says white women. Joy Reid blames Latinos. Bishop Talbert Swan cites white people. CNN points the finger at Elon Musk. Keith Olbermann claims, wait for it, Russia.

Howard Stern blames American men.

"She’s a fine woman," Stern said of Harris this week. "But at the time when Kamala was chosen by Joe Biden, I said, sadly — I hate to say this, because I was a big Hillary Clinton supporter — I don’t think America can vote for a woman."

Stern says he knows just the type of men who dislike women. He has spoken to them.

"I say this because I know men. I know how men talk behind closed doors," Stern continued, adding: "I don’t even want to say what I heard when she was selected."

Considering that Stern admittedly rarely leaves his home and only chimes with fellow celebrity elites, the question begs: what does Jimmy Kimmel say about women?

Stern's reason is, of course, as shallow as the media-generated excuses.

Kamala Harris didn't lose the election because she is a woman. Kamala Harris lost the election because she had poor economic policies, had no plans to address the southern border, ran a campaign almost exclusively on abortion, and dismissed the needs of the demographic she swore to know best: the working class.

There's a reason Harris had to drop out of the 2020 primary before the official start of 2020. Kamala Harris is not popular. She has never been popular.

OutKick editor Patricia Babcock McGraw explained in an op-ed why Harris was not worthy of the title of first female president:

"More disturbingly, Kamala doesn’t seem to have a deep understanding of critical issues such as the economy, taxes, the budget, the border, foreign relations, the military, energy. She, as a woman, also can't even stand up and speak out to protect girls and women from transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports. I could go on. The list is long.

"At best, many of Kamala's "ideas" are wild ($25,000 for new homeowners…where is that money coming from?); at worst, they are destructive (no fracking has been her position until this campaign, higher corporate taxes) and radical (taxpayer-funded sex change operations for criminals and illegals.)



"Kamala should not be the first woman president of the United States...she hasn't earned it. The country deserves better than Kamala Harris. So do women. So does history."

Well said.

One can make the same case for Hillary Clinton, of whom Stern says he was a big supporter. Clinton's flaws were also unrelated to her gender. But also like Harris, the heads of the Democratic Party essentially nominated her (sorry, Bernie) without allowing voters to make the decision themselves.

Perhaps running the Democratic Party like a democracy, not handpicking candidates, would solve some of the problems the party faces. Identity politics is not the answer.

But give Stern grace. He's enraged. He's enraged at you.

Last month, Stern clarified that he does not hate Donald Trump. Instead, he just hates anyone who votes for Trump. "I don't hate Trump. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they are stupid. I do. I have no respect for them," Stern explained.

Got it.

Given Trump's gains with female voters, it sounds as if Howard is the one who hates women.