Attention Women: It's Crucial To Get It Right With First Woman President; Kamala Isn't Right | Babcock McGraw

Many American women apparently feel compelled, obligated, to vote for Kamala Harris.

Because Kamala is…you got it: a woman.

(Ironic, right, since many Dems don’t even like to define what a woman is.)

But, let’s play along…

These women want Kamala because, by God, they want a woman to (finally!!) be in the White House.

Ummm….but do they really? Do we really?

Do we, as women, actually want THIS woman to be in the White House?

And do we want THIS woman to be the FIRST woman in the White House?

I certainly don’t. I think it would be great for a woman to be president someday. But it must be the right woman.

Putting the first woman in the White House must be done carefully, strategically and responsibly.

Fair or not, the very first woman in the White House will be judged unlike any other man. She needs to be the strongest of candidates, the smartest, the most qualified, the most capable, the most deserving.

This woman must be A-list, top-tier, GOAT-level. (Hillary Clinton wasn't GOAT-level either, and thank goodness, we dodged that bullet.)

Putting forth any less than a home run of a candidate, for this moment, is a waste, and will jeopardize the likelihood that future female candidates for the White House will be considered seriously.

It is our duty as women to get it unequivocally right with the very first woman president.

Kamala is not the right choice. At all.

I can’t think of one way in which she would be a good leader, a good steward of our government, of our country.

She’s inarticulate. She speaks in platitudes and word salads and gobbledygook. Even Obama guy David Axelrod can't take it anymore.

More disturbingly, Kamala doesn’t seem to have a deep understanding of critical issues such as the economy, taxes, the budget, the border, foreign relations, the military, energy. She, as a woman, also can't even stand up and speak out to protect girls and women from transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports. I could go on. The list is long.

At best, many of Kamala's "ideas" are wild ($25,000 for new homeowners…where is that money coming from?); at worst, they are destructive (no fracking has been her position until this campaign, higher corporate taxes) and radical (taxpayer-funded sex change operations for criminals and illegals.)

Kamala herself admits to being indecisive, and unable to make decisions without first methodically "kicking the tires" on all kinds of scenarios and outcomes. How long will Kamala "kick the tires" when swift military decisions are needed, or an immediate crisis response is required?

For months, Kamala has mostly hidden from the media, despite most of that media being a friendly arm of the Democrat party. She still has never conducted a traditional, unscripted news conference with reporters from various media affiliations.

If Kamala is scared of reporters, what is her demeanor and approach going to be with tough and ruthless world leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping? Will Kamala make the United States an even bigger laughingstock internationally? Will the United States be kicked around even more than it has been over the last four years?

It has been widely reported that Kamala’s own staff, which has undergone massive defections over the last four years, doesn’t particularly like her or like working for her. It has also been reported that Kamala doesn’t like to spend time reading the reports prepared for her on various important topics.

And just like many Democrats, Kamala engages in off-the-charts hypocrisy. Dems don't like Donald Trump because he "name calls," he "mean Tweets." But Kamala has spent nearly the entirety of her campaign likening Trump to Hitler, calling Trump a fascist, all in the face of Trump surviving two assassination attempts. And we are supposed to believe Kamala is classy, and a "joyful" candidate?

Please.

To recap: Kamala can't communicate well. She seems uninformed on the issues. She's indecisive and hides from scrutiny and accountability. She is unlikable, unprepared, and disingenuous.

Great candidate, huh? Certainly, undeserving to be the first woman president.

Technically, Kamala didn't even earn the chance to be the first woman president.

Somehow, Kamala has been failing upward for much of her career.

Remember: Kamala did not earn the Democrat nomination via the will of the people. She did not receive a single primary vote. She was coronated behind closed doors by the elites of the Democrat party.

When Joe needed a woman of color to be his VP, Kamala got the call, even though almost a year earlier, while running for president during the 2020 cycle, Kamala had to drop out nearly three months before the Iowa Caucuses. The state-by-state voting hadn’t even started yet. She was that unpopular, that unappealing.

Going back even further, to the start of Kamala’s political career, it has been widely reported that she had a relationship with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, and that Brown, who has confirmed the relationship, appointed Harris to several well-paid state commissions.

That notion should make every self-respecting, self-made woman absolutely cringe with discomfort.

But fear not.

The future is bright. We will have a woman president someday. A really good one.

There are thousands of other women out there who would be so much more capable and deserving.

When I think of great women leaders, I think of people with the demeanor and the temperament and the chops of a Margaret Thatcher (UK Prime Minister), or a Pat Summitt (Tennessee women’s basketball coach).

Tough, smart, respected, no-nonsense.

There are 52 women who are CEOs of Fortune 500 companies in 2024. I don’t know their political affiliations or life stories, but I’d bet there are plenty of them who are more qualified as leaders than Kamala.

Take the CEO of Best Buy, for instance. Corie Barry.

Barry started with Best Buy in 1999 as a financial analyst. She also worked in marketing, strategic growth, retail finance support and even headed up Geek Squad.

Twenty years later, in 2019, she was named CEO.

If her career trajectory is legit, and depending on her policy positions, that’s the kind of woman I could get excited about: smart, loyal, worked her way up a ruthless, competitive corporate ladder.

What about strong women currently in politics, such as: Tennessee U.S. senator Marsha Blackburn, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem? All formidable and impressive.

What about outstanding legal, political and even media minds such as Megyn Kelly, Kellyanne Conway, Tulsi Gabbard or Harmeet Dhillon? All successful and pulled together.

I’m not saying that any of the women I've listed have ambitions to be president. I’m not even saying any of them would be perfect candidates. None other than Haley has been even remotely vetted at the highest levels. So, of course, there could be holes here.

I’m just talking about these types of women: smart, well-spoken, tough, accomplished, respected, serious.

Ask yourself: Does Kamala Harris compare favorably to most or even some of these other women, or does she fall short?

Does Kamala Harris’ history, and her qualifications, and her resume, and her demeanor, and her personality measure up? Does she inspire you, impress you in a way in which these other women do, in a way in which the leader of the free world should?

If, as women, we are being honest with ourselves, the answer is a resounding no, no, NO on Kamala, all the way around.

Kamala Harris should not - absolutely not - be the first woman president of the United States.

Kamala doesn’t deserve that very special, very sacred distinction. She’s not good enough for it, she hasn't earned it.

She shouldn’t have even been the first woman vice president.

The country deserves better than Kamala Harris. So do women. So does history.

Vote responsibly.