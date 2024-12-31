How To Time Songs On New Year's Eve So Best Part Hits At Midnight

Let's be honest, if you've seen one New Year's Eve drop you've seen them all.

So, while you're half (or fully) in the bag tonight, fighting off that heartburn and acid reflux for that midnight champagne toast, I want you to do something differently this NYE to enhance your start of 2025: Start it off with the best music.

All across social media, people have been posting timestamps on when to start certain songs, so the best part kicks in EXACTLY at midnight, and I've posted some of my favorite ones below!



Make sure to tweet me @TheGunzShow with some of your suggestions as well and I'll keep updating the post!

For those that are going to be especially LIT tonight, I suggest playing some "Freebird" to take you into the new year.

If you turn on the song at 11:55:05 while you're handing out champagne glasses or warm PBR's to everyone, one of the greatest guitar solos of all time will start EXACTLY at midnight, and you'll feel like you just sold out the Super Bowl Halftime Show as your air guitar it live.

My go-to for the last couple of years has been the ULTIMATE banger of a dance song. The one, the only, AVICII and his massive club song "Levels," which, as I can attest to, will cause absolute CHAOS when you play it.

I'm telling you people will be making out, swinging from chandeliers, climbing your kitchen counters, spray-painting your dog; there are no rules when Levels comes on!

Or maybe you like more of the retro, slower vibe that builds up into what is guaranteed to be an epic singalong. Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight," has to start early because the song is so damn long, but if you begin it at 11:56:20, you'll be able to reenact your favorite Mike Tyson scene from The Hangover and nail the drums right at midnight and scream "I CAN FEEL IT… COMINNNG IN THE AIRRR TONIGHTTT!"

You'll feel alright. Either at midnight or tomorrow morning when there is a pulsating hangover headache!

Even Shania Twain got in on the action by having some fun and letting everyone know that her hit country song "BEN DEN BA DEN BA - DEN - DEN!" also known as "Man! I feel Like A Woman," is a great song choice because you only need to start it at 11:57:57 and immediately your 2025 will be rung in the right way!

This one goes out to my fellow millennials out there.

If you REALLY want to have some fun, you can start the iconic De-Generation X theme song at 23:59:38 and it will go into "BREAK IT DOWN!" right at midnight as you and your buddies can relive your nostalgic WWE middle school days being punks and causing all sorts of chaos!

SO THERE YA HAVE IT. ONE FROM VARIOUS GENRES. You can always go with Lee Greenwood's "God Bless The USA!" if all else fails - as that one is sure to get patriotic Americans raising their beers in glory as well!

WHICH SONG WOULD YOU SUGGEST? HIT ME UP ON SOCIALS AND LET ME KNOW: @TheGunzShow