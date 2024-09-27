Remember Shania Twain? She's Unrecognizable With New Look: PHOTOS

Published|Updated

Shania Twain is pretty much unrecognizable these days.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge country music fan, and there was a time when there was no woman bigger in the industry than Shania Twain.

The Canadian-born singer was a superstar by the mid-1990s, and has sold over 100 million records during her career.

She's a legit A-list music star. There's no debate about that, but you might not even recognize her if she walked into a bar and took a seat next to you.

Shania Twain is a major country music star. (Photo by Beth Gwinn/Redferns)

Shania Twain unrecognizable with new look.

Twain showed up to the People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville Thursday sporting a look that might have people doing a double take.

The "You're Still The One" singer was rocking a denim outfit and (fake?) blonde hair that had her looking like a different person. Take a look below.

Shania Twain attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. She wore a denim outfit and looked unrecognizable. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

You could put a gun to my head and give me 50 guesses who that's a photo of above, and I can promise you that I wouldn't get it right.

And I'm a huge fan of her work! She could talk to me for an hour pretending to be a different person, and there's no shot in hell I'd know.

For comparison, below is a photo of her from a few years ago when she's dressed normally. It's clearly Shania Twain.

Shania Twain sported a different look at the People’s Choice Country Awards. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Also, want to feel old? Her first major hit album - "The Woman in Me" - turns 30-years-old this February. Time sure does fly. It feels like she's been around for decades because she has been. I even had a poster of her as a little kid back in the day. Yeah, I can admit it. I'm not embarrassed at all. Have a thought on her new look? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.