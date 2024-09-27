Remember Shania Twain? She's Unrecognizable With New Look: PHOTOS

Shania Twain is pretty much unrecognizable these days.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge country music fan, and there was a time when there was no woman bigger in the industry than Shania Twain.

The Canadian-born singer was a superstar by the mid-1990s, and has sold over 100 million records during her career.

She's a legit A-list music star. There's no debate about that, but you might not even recognize her if she walked into a bar and took a seat next to you.

Shania Twain unrecognizable with new look.

Twain showed up to the People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville Thursday sporting a look that might have people doing a double take.

The "You're Still The One" singer was rocking a denim outfit and (fake?) blonde hair that had her looking like a different person. Take a look below.

You could put a gun to my head and give me 50 guesses who that's a photo of above, and I can promise you that I wouldn't get it right.

And I'm a huge fan of her work! She could talk to me for an hour pretending to be a different person, and there's no shot in hell I'd know.

For comparison, below is a photo of her from a few years ago when she's dressed normally. It's clearly Shania Twain.

Also, want to feel old? Her first major hit album - "The Woman in Me" - turns 30-years-old this February. Time sure does fly. It feels like she's been around for decades because she has been. I even had a poster of her as a little kid back in the day. Yeah, I can admit it. I'm not embarrassed at all. Have a thought on her new look? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.