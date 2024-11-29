NBC Getting Ripped For Not Airing This Artist's Thanksgiving Halftime Show

With two of the three Thanksgiving Day football games being an absolutely dreadful watch, many online are saying that the best part of yesterday were the halftime show performances. That is, if you could see them.

After fans were able to watch country artist Shaboozey absolutely rock during halftime of the only tolerable game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, and Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll rock out during the abysmal Giants vs Cowboys, next up was hip hop and rock violinist Lindsey Stirling who was ready to go absolutely wild during the Dolphins vs Packers game.

However, whereas CBS showed Shaboozey in his entirety, and FOX showed all of Wilson and Jelly Roll, Lindsey Stirling got just a few seconds of air time on NBC Peacock - and viewers were NOT happy about it.

NBC PEACOCK WAS THE ONLY NETWORK TO NOT AIR HALFTIME SHOW

Stirling, who was an America's Got Talent finalist in 2010, has risen to immense popularity as she's been able to use her violin skills to garner over 3 billion YouTube views and 11 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

That's a TON of people that care about her and stayed up to watch a dreadful game that saw the Packers crushing the Dolphins 24-3 at halftime, all in hopes for Stirling to come out and give at least some sort of entertainment.

Instead, the violinist received about 10 seconds of airtime in a passing manner, leading to mayhem across social media.

Plenty of "WTF" comments were being thrown at the network as NBC Peacock managed not only to anger football fans with an awful game on the field, but even music fans as well.

One thing's for certain, Lindsey Stirling could had made my Top Thanksgiving Halftime Show rankings, but now? We'll never know.

SHOULD NBC HAVE SHOWED LINDSEY STIRLING'S HALFTIME SHOW? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow