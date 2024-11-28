Thanksgiving NFL Halftime Performances Ranked

It's that time of year once again, everyone, when the family comes together for the great annual tradition of Thanksgiving Day in which we celebrate the Three F's: Food, Football and the inevitable table Fight.

While the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and even John Madden's turducken tradition have given us memorable games and incredible football moments, it's the halftime show performances that have become an iconic part of the holiday.

Whether it's angels flying through Texas Stadium while Creed sang "With Arms Wide Open," or Dolly Parton struttin' her stuff on stage, Thanksgiving halftime show performances have defined our lives for decades.

Here are the five best Thanksgiving NFL halftime performances:

5. RANDY TRAVIS

Let's go all the way back to 1998 when country legend Randy Travis took the stage in Dallas and performed like a true cowboy himself. From his iconic voice and delivery to his prose and command on stage, Travis was able to deliver exactly what the audience at that time wanted.

Another Randy also had himself a day, as Randy Moss caught THREE TOUCHDOWNS in an all-time high scoring classic with the Vikings winning 46-36.

4. BEBE REXHA DISASTER

Coming in at number 4 is Bebe Rexha, whose performance was overshadowed by a booing Detroit Lions crowd who apparently wasn't pleased with the "I'm Good" singer nor the fact that the Lions setup her show in the corner of Ford Field.

Life's too short not to enjoy some laughs (even at other people's expenses in good fun) and if you want to watch just a mess, caused by whoever was running production that day, then crack a beer and enjoy this Bebe Rexha one.

3. KID ROCK

Before Kid Rock became besties with Donald Trump, the Detroit rapper-turned-rocker was singing about being "Born Free" here in America and being able to chase the dreams that the Founding Fathers gave him.

No better way for Mr. Rock to show this than his 2010 Thanksgiving Halftime Show performance in which the sound was PERFECT and the arena was draped in Red, White and Blue flags and colors everywhere.

2. DOLLY PARTON

Country music great Dolly Parton was the last good thing to perform on the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium field after giving a Thanksgiving Day performance that had viewers screaming, "OH, DOLLY!" at home during 2023's holiday.

Over 41 million people got to see Dolly Parton show why she's the GOAT… and by show, I mean she SHOWED alright.

I mean hot damn! To take a line from another country star in Shania Twain, "Let's go girl!"

AND COMING IN AT NUMBER 1 As The Best Thanksgiving NFL Halftime Performance … CREED!

Forget Thanksgiving Halftime Shows, Creed's 2001 performance rivals those from the Super Bowl as lead singer Scott Stapp absolutely CRUSHED this performance at Texas Stadium.

The flawless transition from "Higher" into "My Sacrifice" as Stapp punches his fist into the air with true emotion and passion is unreal.

Also, who can forget the dude that is literally flying around with wings around the stadium? Such a WTF moment that OF COURSE it has to be my number 1 - and it should be yours too!

LET ME KNOW YOUR FAVORITE THANKSGIVING HALFTIME SHOW: TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow

Thanksgiving Day fun facts

Reba McEntire became the first Thanksgiving Day halftime performer in 1997 during the Oilers-Cowboys game. Dallas lost 27-14.

The Dallas Cowboys have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year since 1966, except for 1975 and 1977 when the NFL chose the St. Louis Cardinals as the host team.

The Detroit Lions have played on Thanksgiving Day every year since 1934, except for games between 1939-1945 due to the Depression and World War II.

Barry Sanders rushed for 167 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Chicago Bears in the 1997 game. Detroit won 55-20.

The Salvation Army introduced the Christmas Kettle during halftime of the 1997 Cowboys game.

In 2006, the NFL started scheduling a primetime game on Thanksgiving Day. The original game aired on NFL Network and moved to NBC in 2011.

In 1962, the Detroit Lions beat the Packers 10-0, which would be the only loss for Green Bay that season. Bart Starr was sacked 11 times.

In 1976, O.J. Simpson set the NFL record for rushing yards in a game (273), but the Buffalo Bills lost to the Lions 27-14.

Emmitt Smith had a career game during the 1994 showdown with Brett Favre and the Packers. Smith rushed 32 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six receptions for 95 yards in the 42-31 win.